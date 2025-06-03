Super Bowl LIX might not have ended the way that Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs wanted. Although the team wanted to capture its third straight Lombardi Trophy, the Philadelphia Eagles thwarted that attempt in February. Now, the focus is undoubtedly on getting to Super Bowl number four. However, Mahomes is still an avid fan of his alma mater, Texas Tech. On Monday night, he had reason to celebrate his alma mater's softball team's win over Oklahoma.

“AHHHHHHHHHHHHH LETS GOOOO!!!!!!!! @TexasTechSB,” posted Mahomes on the social media platform Monday.

Even as he has risen to the top of the NFL mountaintop, Mahomes' love for the Red Raiders still burns strong. He attends sporting events whenever he's able, including earlier this year when the Texas Tech's men's basketball team played in the NCAA Tournament. Even off the field, it's clear that Mahomes' competitive fire still burns strong. Will that fire continue as he and the Chiefs prep for the 2025 season?

Can Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs make fourth straight Super Bowl?

Article Continues Below

2025 might be the end of an era for Kansas City. Legendary tight end Travis Kelce might be playing his final season. The need for more weapons around Mahomes is apparent. The Chiefs brass, led by GM Brett Veach and head coach Andy Reid, also need to protect their quarterback. Hence the additions on the offensive line with offensive tackles Josh Simmons (2025 first-round selection) and Jaylon Moore. They also added rookie wide receiver Jalen Royal and running back Brashard Smith in the draft.

Not to mention, veteran running back Kareem Hunt is back for another run, along with new backup quarterbacks Gardner Minshew and Bailey Zappe. Veach and Reid have added more pieces, and it's up for the other players in the offensive core, particularly Kelce and wide receivers Xavier Worthy and Rashee Rice, to rise up once again in 2025. If Mahomes and the offense can return to its former level of lethality, then a fourth straight Super Bowl appearance could be in the cards come next February.