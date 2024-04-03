The Kansas City Chiefs' offseason has gotten off to a precarious start. Starting wide receiver Rashee Rice was suspected to be the cause of six-car accident on the Dallas highway salary Saturday, and now it appears that he's admitting guilt.
Rice posted a statement to his Instagram story on Wednesday apologizing for the incident. This comes two days after the 23-year-old reportedly enlisted legal counsel to help determine his next steps. What's next for Rice now? Will the SMU alum get in trouble, or will he be let off with a slap on the wrist?
Rashee Rice and the Chiefs will likely have to deal with this case for awhile
The second-year player may be in hot water due to the hit-and-run nature of the incident. The dash cam footage shows Rice and several others fleeing the scene without exchanging insurance or checking on anyone.
According to the Texas Transportation Code, “Failing to remain at the scene of an accident where death or severe injury has occurred may result in a third-degree felony conviction, punishable by two to ten years in prison and a fine of up to $10,000. If the injuries are not severe, the punishment is up to five years in prison or up to one year in county jail, and a fine of up to $5,000.” This most likely came up in Rice's conversations with his representatives.
“Today, I met with Dallas PD investigators regarding Saturday's accident,” Rice announced. “I take full responsibility for my part in this matter and will continue to cooperate with the necessary authorities. I sincerely apologize to everyone involved in Saturday's accident.”
The crash appeared to be caused by a street race between a Lamborghini Urus that Rice was in, as well as a Corvette. It's still unknown whether or not Rice was driving the car, which will be an instrumental detail in regards to any upcoming charges. However, the fact that he fled the scene and avoided authorities for four days isn't the greatest look.
While it's not confirmed if he was behind the wheel, Rice is confirmed to be the owner of the Corvette and the lessee of the Lamborghini, via TMZ. This most likely means that everyone who fled the scene is associated with the Philadelphia native.
There were also several injuries caused, via the Dallas Morning News. One couple is lawyering up as they prepare to take legal action.
If this incident causes Rashee Rice to miss any time this season, then the Chiefs will be left even thinner than usual at the wide receiver position. While they could still add depth in the upcoming NFL Draft, Rice played an instrumental role in Kansas City's Super Bowl run that won't be easily replaced. The 23-year-old finished with 938 receiving yards and a team-leading seen touchdowns. After him, the best Chiefs wideout was Justin Watson, who totaled just 460 yards.