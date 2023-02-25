The Kansas City Chiefs are on top of the world after winning Super Bowl 57, and once again, Patrick Mahomes played a big role in leading the Chiefs to the top of the mountain. In the MLB, the Kansas City Royals haven’t experienced that type of success since winning the World Series back in 2015, but that’s something that Bobby Witt Jr. wants to change moving forward.

Ever since winning their latest title, the Royals have failed to put together a season where they posted a record above .500. Talking about making it back to the playoffs is a discussion for another time. But with a cast of young players, led by Witt, leading the team, the Royals may have brighter days ahead of them. And it sounds like Witt is using Mahomes and the Chiefs as motivation for what he will attempt to accomplish during his time with the Royals.

“It’s just incredible to see because I can see behind the scenes, the work ethic Patrick Mahomes puts in. He’s truly a role model for me. So, I’m really trying to follow in his footsteps now. That’s definitely the goal. It’s motivation for us. It’s our job to step up.” – Bobby Witt Jr., Royals.com

A winning standard has been established in Kansas City lately, and the Royals have a lot of work to do to reach the same heights as the Chiefs. With a transcendent prospect like Witt, though, they may be able to pull it off. Witt made a strong first impression with the Royals last season, and it’s clear that he’s focused on elevating his team to match the level that the Chiefs are at. It won’t be easy, but it’s certainly encouraging to hear if you are a Royals fan.