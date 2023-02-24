After being the last pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, no one expected Brock Purdy to have the rookie season he did for the San Francisco 49ers. Well, everyone but a popular NFL test that predicted the rise of Purdy.

The S2 Cognition test is designed to test how quickly athletes process information. When Purdy took the S2 Cognition test prior to the season, he scored in the mid-90s, via Matt Barrows of The Athletic. That score put him on pace with former Saints QB Drew Brees, Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes and Bills QB Josh Allen.

The test is used to predict a quarterback’s career passer rating and if they will succeed overall in the NFL. Purdy’s scores broadcasted a bright future beyond just his rookie season.

“The game will never be too fast for Brock, I’ll say that,” Brandon Ally, one of the co-founders of S2 Cognition said. “I don’t think he’ll ever have trouble adjusting.”

Alongside his cognitive ability, Brock Purdy proved he could succeed at the NFL level during his stint as the 49ers’ starter. He led San Francisco to the NFC Championship Game and the NFC West title, finishing the regular season on a 5-0 run. Purdy threw for 1,374 yards, 13 touchdowns and four interceptions.

Purdy will be away from the football field for a while as he undergoes elbow surgery. However, when he comes back, the tests show that Purdy has what it takes to be a starting NFL quarterback. The only question is if the 49ers continue to start Purdy or turn to Trey Lance.