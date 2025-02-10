Throughout the 2024-25 season, the Kansas City Chiefs have been the league's best escape artists. They have been finding a way to eke out wins week after week, earning a 15-2 record heading into the postseason. And in the playoffs, they have also done their fair share of scrapping by, as they only beat the Buffalo Bills by three, 32-29, in the NFC Championship Game. Nonetheless, what was important for Travis Kelce and the Chiefs is that their hopes of a three-peat were still alive in a rematch of Super Bowl LVII against the Philadelphia Eagles.

This time around, however, the Chiefs had no such luck in overcoming the Eagles. It seems as though their magic has run dry, with the Eagles running roughshod over them en route to a 40-22 win that wasn't exactly as close as the final score would indicate. And with the game being a blowout from the get-go, the reality that they would not be winning a third consecutive Super Bowl was dawning on Kelce, who looked dejected on the bench with 9:42 remaining in the fourth period.

Chiefs cannot make history in deflating Super Bowl loss to Eagles

No team in the history of the NFL has won three consecutive Super Bowl championships. It is one of the most elusive feats in North American professional sports, although considering how much luck seems to be on the Chiefs' side, it looked like they were well on their way.

Alas, the Eagles put an elite defensive masterclass in the first half, scoring more points (24) than the Chiefs had total yards gained (23). Travis Kelce is a proud winner, and the entire Chiefs squad will be in a state of disbelief over how poorly they played on Super Bowl Sunday, and his reaction on the sidelines just about sums up the night Kansas City had.

Patrick Mahomes did not have a good time, and if Mahomes did not have a good time, then it follows that Kelce wouldn't as well. The 35-year-old tight end put up just 39 yards on 4 receptions, and he did not make much of a dent as the Eagles suffocated the Chiefs.

With Kelce getting up there in age, it remains to be seen just how much there is left in his career. He has nothing much more to play for anyway considering that he's already a three-time Super Bowl champion.