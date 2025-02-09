The night before their Super Bowl matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles, head coach Andy Reid alongside leaders within the Kansas City Chiefs' locker room — Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, and Chris Jones — had a strong message to send to their team, per NFL insider Albert Breer on X.

“Chiefs coach Andy Reid repeated KC's night-before meeting from last year—addressing the team, then bringing Patrick Mahomes, Chris Jones, and Travis Kelce up to address the room,” Breer wrote. “All reiterated Reid's message, that they're playing for each other and have been since training camp.”

Adding to his initial report, Breer had a source from inside the locker room who explained the type of message the Chiefs' leaders gave them the night before their attempt to be the first team in NFL history to three-peat in the Super Bowl.

“One person in the room told me that the ‘biggest message from all three of them that I took away from it was how powerful we are as a team, and how selfless we are. Just playing for one another, we are a team, and we've been through a lot.' ”

And when looking at Kansas City's success over the past handful of years, the team's selfless mentality makes them so dangerous to face up against.

They aren't loaded to the gills with talent, yet, they're consistently one of the best teams in the NFL year after year.

Yes, they have one of the best coaches in history paired with one of the greatest quarterbacks in the modern NFL, but outside of that, they aren't a team with All-Pro players at every position.

In fact, just four players on the Chiefs team were named All-Pro in 2024, and Mahomes wasn't one of them.

The four All-Pros include Joe Thuney, Creed Humphrey, and defensive tackle Chris Jones were named to the first-team, while cornerback Trent McDuffie was named second-team All-Pro.

So, as seen by how the league voters see the Chiefs, they're not some wickedly overpowered team.

They're just a very well-coached team, and they play for the name on the front of the jersey more than the name on the back.

And as they look to win their third straight Super Bowl, it's a formula that clearly works.