Former world No. 1 Naomi Osaka extended her strong run at the China Open with a 6-3, 6-2 victory on Monday over Katie Volynets, setting up an exciting round-of-16 matchup with sixth-ranked Coco Gauff. The highly anticipated match will be the first meeting between the two Grand Slam champions in over two years, with their head-to-head record tied at 2-2.

“It's going to be a really cool test for me,” Osaka said after her win, as reported by the Associated Press. “She's played really well this year. I'm excited to play the match, and I know people are excited to watch the match.”

Osaka, who returned to competition earlier this year after maternity leave, has shown signs of rejuvenation under her new coach Patrick Mouratoglou. The win marked her third consecutive win, the first time she has achieved that since May. Firing five aces and breaking Volynets' serve three times, Osaka displayed her trademark power and precision on the court.

Naomi Osaka vs. Coco Gauff not seen in over two years

The matchup with Gauff is one of the most anticipated clashes of the tournament. Gauff, who has had a standout 2024 season, will present a significant challenge for Osaka as both players look to gain the upper hand in their budding rivalry. Gauff will also be under a new coach, after parting ways with Brad Gilbert on Sept. 18 after an early exit from the U.S. Open. For Osaka, currently ranked No. 73, the match with Gauff will be a critical test in her ongoing comeback.

Elsewhere at the China Open, second-ranked Aryna Sabalenka continued her dominant form with a commanding 6-2, 6-2 victory over Ashlyn Krueger, extending her winning streak to 14 matches. Sabalenka, who won the U.S. Open and Australian Open this year, is aiming for her 15th consecutive win as she faces Madison Keys in the next round. Keys secured her place with a 6-3, 6-3 win over Beatriz Haddad Maia.

In the men's draw, No. 6-ranked Andrey Rublev secured a hard-fought 6-4, 7-5 victory over Alejandro Davidovich Fokina. The match, delayed by rain, saw Rublev dominate with six aces and 21 winners to extend his unbeaten record against Davidovich Fokina to 5-0. Rublev will now face local favorite Bu Yunchaokete in the quarterfinals.