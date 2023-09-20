Scott Pilgrim vs. the World featured one heck of a cast. That includes MCU alum Chris Evans, who recently called the experience on Edgar Wright's film the “most fun” he's had on a movie set.

Breaking down his most iconic characters, Evans went deep on his Scott Pilgrim vs. the World experience. In the film, he played Lucas Lee, an overzealous actor.

“That's probably the most fun I've had on a movie. Again, [it was] early in my career, [in my] twenties, but a big cast of people in the same place,” Evans said. “The cast was very connected.”

He continued, “Leaving was heartbreaking. It truly was like the first time I was like, ‘I mean, I can just hang out, guys, if you need me. You don't wanna miss a beat.”

Part of this was due to the itinerary for the Scott Pilgrim vs. the World shoot. The rehearsals were “physical,” as Evans put it. Due to the size of the ensemble, everyone rehearsed but would go their separate ways as the others would shoot their scenes. Evans would get FOMO in these moments.

“The rehearsal was so fun, then you leave and come back a month later to do your bit and you just have such horrible FOMO,” he said.

Chris Evans, along with the rest of the Scott Pilgrim vs. the World cast, went on to do big things. He played Captain America in the MCU for nearly a decade before recently stepping away. He's also starred in the likes of Knives Out, Ghosted, and The Gray Man outside of the MCU. Later this fall, he will voice the role of Lucas Lee in Netflix's anime, Scott Pilgrim Takes Off.