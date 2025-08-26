The Detroit Lions are deemed as one of the favorites in the NFC, as the team has been one of the most competitive in the league since hiring Dan Campbell as head coach. However, the franchise has yet to win a championship. On Tuesday, future Hall of Famer Rob Gronkowski made a bold prediction about Detroit's Super Bowl chances.

During a guest appearance on “Up and Adams” with Amy Adams, the legendary tight end predicted the Lions will win the Super Bowl this season. Rob Gronkowski thinks it will be a tough road to a championship, but he seems confident Detroit can get the job done this year. Especially if the team stays healthy throughout the season. He also thinks the Lions will face the Buffalo Bills in the Super Bowl.

“The Detroit Lions. That's who I'm picking to win the Super Bowl, the Detroit Lions,” said Gronkowski. “But also like, they're gonna face the Buffalo Bills, and it's gonna be a first if either of those teams wins… I think the Lions pull it off. Last year, the Lions, in my eyes, were in the lead to win it all. But when you have 14 guys go down in injuries, you have no chance at winning a Super Bowl… That's why it's so hard to pick who is going to make the Super Bowl. But with Futures Day and being psychic, I'm going with the Detroit Lions vs. the Buffalo Bills.

The Lions entered the playoffs last season as the No. 1 seed in the NFC. Many believed they were going to go on a deep run and win the first Super Bowl in franchise history. Instead, the team experienced an early exit after suffering a 45-31 loss to the Washington Commanders in the Divisional Round.

Detroit will open up the season with a Week 1 opener against the Green Bay Packers. It should be a fun matchup, as both teams aim to be playoff contenders in the NFC North.