Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark might be injured, but she still had a big week, unveiling her new Nike logo and announcing a signature product collection to come with it.

Fever head coach Stephanie White spoke about what it's like to be around Clark as her star continues to grow before Indiana took on the Seattle Storm on Tuesday.

"It's special. There's very few people who get the opportunity to say they have a logo." Fever coach Stephanie White on Caitlin Clark's impact 🙌 (via @IndianaFever)

pic.twitter.com/nbOeHMBXph — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) August 26, 2025 Expand Tweet

“It's special. There's very few people who get the opportunity to say they have a logo,” White said. “And to make the impact that she makes, not just in the sport but globally, just by being who she is. She’s a connector. She brings people together.”

Fans at Tuesday's game received a white Clark logo tee to celebrate the launch, creating a whiteout in Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

“For us to be a part of that, whether it’s as simple as being able to celebrate all these things with her or as much as walking out into the arena and seeing the whiteout on the chairs out there, it’s really cool,” White added.

And her impact goes beyond the WNBA, as White points out.

“It’s really special,” she said. “Shoot, I’m talking about it right now and feeling the intense gratitude for me personally being in women’s basketball to be able to be a part of this moment and to celebrate with her.”

The reeling Fever need to start stacking wins

With Clark still recovering from a groin injury, the Fever have plummeted in the WNBA standings. The 2025 Commissioner's Cup champions have lost six of their last eight games and are teetering on the edge of the playoff picture.

Sophie Cunningham, who is out for the year with an injury of her own, opened up about the team's struggles on her podcast.

“I think when you have a situation, like us, where you have a new roster literally every five days, it's like you want to peak, but at this point, you're just trying to catch some type of rhythm,” she said. “You're trying to get chemistry.”

“And so it's just like at some point, and this is me just being real,” she continued. “It's like you can keep saying, ‘Oh, you know, it's just part of the game. It's just professional.’ But at the end of the day, it's hard to catch a rhythm and chemistry when you only have two days together.”