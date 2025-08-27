The San Diego Padres are in a battle with the Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League West. Stellar starts from Nick Pivetta have helped Padres manager Mike Shildt survive injuries. One of the biggest absences is Michael King, who would have have started in the series against Cal Raleigh and the Seattle Mariners. Seattle's catcher made history against San Diego on Monday.

King went on the injured list with a knee injury after his start on August 9. The veteran has been on and off the IL all season as the Padres try to navigate the 2025 season without Joe Musgrove in the starting rotation. Before Tuesday night's game against the Mariners, Shildt offered an update on his ace's status and when he could return. Fortunately, it was all good news for King.

Shildt and San Diego are not going to rush King back into the rotation before he is ready. According to MLB.com's AJ Cassavell, the starter needs at least one more round through the rotation before he makes his return. If the Padres stick to that, King could return early next week.

“At least another turn before Michael King is back in the rotation,” Cassavell said. “He’s slated for another sim game in the coming days, Mike Shildt said. Meanwhile, Alek Jacob is here to fortify the ‘pen, with JP Sears soon to be optioned.”

King's return to the rotation would be a big boost for a Padres team that desperately needs it. While some of the pitching roles in San Diego are up in the air, Shildt wants his ace back on the mound as soon as possible. If King comes back at full strength, he and Pivetta form a threatening duo entering a playoff series.

For now, though, the Padres have to finish their series against Seattle without King. However, they have something to look forward to as the battle for the NL West continues.