No matter how hobbled the Indiana Fever are, they still have Kelsey Mitchell.

On Tuesday, Mitchell achieved a new feat against the Seattle Storm. She broke the Fever's single-season record for points scored with 770. Through all the difficulties the Fever has undergone, Mitchell continues to stand tall.

At this point, Mitchell is averaging 20.7 points and 3.7 assists per game. Also, Indiana is 19-18 and currently in 7th place in the rankings. Before the season, the Fever were touted as a perennial title contender.

The starting five of Mitchell, Caitlin Clark, Natasha Howard, Aliyah Boston, and DeWonna Bonner were seen as a juggernaut. Also, Sophie Cunningham, Lexie Hull, and Syd Colson coming off the bench looked good on paper.

Then the injuries started to mount up, as well as the departure of Bonner to the Phoenix Mercury.

Additionally, the Indiana backcourt is further depleted with the loss of Aari McDonald and Syd Colson to injury. Essentially, Mitchell is on an island all by herself.

Nevertheless, she remains consistent.

Kelsey Mitchell is the captain of the ship for the Fever .

Mitchell's ability to score in bunches and to be an effective playmaker is a blessing for the Fever. Additionally, she can remain effective on the defensive side of the ball, leading to further opportunities for Indiana to score.

Additionally, she complements Caitlin Clark in the realm of playmaking by getting others involved and enhancing their abilities. Furthermore, Mitchell has become a vocal and skilled leader for the Fever during this treacherous time.

Her talent was valued before, but it is valued even more so. The Fever's chances at the playoffs remain delicate. The injuries hurt them significantly without a doubt. But with Mitchell at the helm, along with the relevance of Howard and Boston, there are still bright lights in an increasingly dark tunnel.