Chris Evans is one of the biggest stars in Hollywood after portraying Captain America in the MCU. Let's get to know Evans' wife Alba Baptista.

Chris Evans is certainly one of the biggest names in Hollywood today, especially after his starring role as Captain America in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In 2019, Evans revealed his reasons for still being single.

However, fast forward to today, Evans is now happily married. While Evans has carved out a lucrative acting career, it's nice to know that the Captain America star is also beginning to settle down off the screen. For this piece, let's get to know more about Chris Evans' wife Alba Baptista.

Who is Alba Baptista?

Chris Evans' wife is Alba Baptista. This is according to sources such as PEOPLE magazine.

Alba Baptista was born on July 10, 1997, in Lisbon, Portugal. Baptista studied at a German school, where she was able to learn five languages: English, Spanish, French, German and Portuguese. After studying, Baptista decided as a teenager that she wanted to pursue a career in acting.

Alba Baptista's early career in acting

In 2012, Baptista began her acting career by starring in the short called Amanhã é um Novo Dia. Two years later, she took center stage in another short called Miami.

Two years after her onscreen acting debut, Baptista skyrocketed to fame in the Portuguese entertainment scene after a solid performance in the television series Jardins Proibidos. Since then, Baptista became a fixture on Portuguese television screens. She appeared in other television programs such as Filha da Lei, Madre Paula, A Criacao, A Impostora, Sim, Chef!, Pais Irmao, and Jogo Duplo.

In 2018, Baptista made her big-screen debut in the film called Leviano. Since then, she would make her mark in the Portuguese movie industry. Her other movie performances include Linhas de Sangue, Magnetick Pathways, Imagens Probidas, Nero, Patrick, Fatima, L'enfant, and Campo de Sangue.

Alba Baptista moves to Hollywood

After carving out a successful career in the Portuguese movie scene, Baptista eventually made her English-language acting debut in the Netflix series called Warrior Nun. Warrior Nun would run for two seasons, with Baptista starring in all 18 episodes of the show. Moreover, Baptista also earned a pair of Golden Globes nominations for her performance in the show.

After concluding her role as Ava in Warrior Nun, Baptista would go on to appear in the movie called Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris, where she made Natasha come to life. While portraying Natasha, Baptista admitted that acting the role wasn't an easy feat, particularly in wearing the dresses.

In an interview with W magazine, Baptista confessed “I was so insecure about doing the dresses justice—for me to be wearing them rather than them wearing me. They should be represented as beautifully as the models did back in the ’50s. It’s a big responsibility, and it’s harder than it looks”

While acting in Portugal and in Hollywood has its similarities, Baptista also admits that there are differences especially in publicity when it comes to being a star in the Hollywood scene.

In the same conversation with W magazine, Baptista bared “Publicity is not really a thing in Portugal. I thought I knew what press was, especially from looking at interviews with these big stars online. But once you’re in it, it’s a completely different experience—10-minute interviews constantly, for days and days.”

As per IMDB, Baptista is set to appear in another English-language film called Borderline, where she will be acting alongside Ready or Not star Samara Weaving. Moreover, Baptista will be continuing to act in Portuguese movie productions, as she is set to star in a pair of films Dulcineia and Bodyhackers.

Alba Baptista marries Chris Evans

Chris Evans and Alba Baptista got married at home over the weekend, @PageSix reports. pic.twitter.com/EdoWgtodXz — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) September 10, 2023

According to Cosmopolitan, Evans and Baptista met in 2021 when both were filming for their respective projects in Europe. Around that time, Evans was filming for the Netflix movie The Gray Man.

On the other hand, Baptista was filming for Netflix series Warrior Nun. After following each other on Instagram, PEOPLE magazine confirmed that the couple are an item. However, it wasn't until 2023, when Evans made it official when he announced the fact on Instagram.

Since going Instagram official, Evans and Baptista have spent time together. From playing Mario Bros 3 to appearing together in movie premieres, the couple looked inseparable.

But just months after announcing their relationship, Evans and Baptista tied the knot. In fact, the couple shared their vows in Cape Cod, Mass., as per reports. With Evans and Baptista married, it seems like the Captain America star is ultimately happy to have finally found Baptista.

According to PEOPLE magazine, an insider source claimed “”He can’t wait to have a family. He was just waiting for the right girl. She is beautiful, smart and just a good person. She is involved in charity work and truly cares about doing good. She is a very positive and happy person. It’s rubbed off on him. It's the best news that they are married.”

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Chris Evans' wife Alba Baptista.