With Kevin Garnett making a return to the Minnesota Timberwolves in an all-encompassing role under new ownership, there's no doubt that it has led to major excitement from the fanbase. As Garnett will get his jersey retired by the Timberwolves now that the relationship between the team and player mended, there was actually a spat between Garnett and Doc Rivers about returning to the team.

When Minnesota was under owner Glen Taylor, it's safe to say that the relationship between the franchise and Garnett was fractured beyond repair for the legendary player due to grievances with ownership. Rivers would even say to The Athletic that he and Garnett “were getting into it,” as he advocated to make amends, but the great forward wouldn't budge.

“There was a stretch where we really were getting into it about it because I wanted him to come back here and accept it,” Rivers said. “If you know Kevin, he is … a principled man. And I got it. I understood it.”

Now with all that in the past, Garnett and the Timberwolves are set to have a key relationship with the former having a role in many facets of the franchise, according to ESPN's Shams Charania. Rivers, for one, is super “happy” about the news.

Article Continues Below

“When I saw A-Rod, the first thing I said was congratulations (for winning the battle for the Timberwolves and Lynx) and retire Kevin’s jersey. Figure out a way of doing that,” Rivers said, who coached Garnett with the Boston Celtics. “Get it done. Get it done.”

“I’m so happy about it,” Rivers continued. “He deserves to be here. When you think Minnesota basketball, that has to be the first name, right?”

At any rate, Minnesota is currently at a 20-10 record as they face the Denver Nuggets on Thursday night.