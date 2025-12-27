The Minnesota Timberwolves received a significant injury update Saturday involving guard Terrence Shannon Jr., who is expected to be sidelined after exiting Thursday’s game with left foot soreness.

In a press release issued ahead of Minnesota’s matchup against the Brooklyn Nets, the Timberwolves announced that Shannon Jr. underwent further evaluation following his early exit against the Denver Nuggets on Christmas Day.

“The Minnesota Timberwolves today announced the following injury update for guard Terrence Shannon Jr, who exited Thursday’s game against the Denver Nuggets due to left foot soreness:

An MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) taken at Mayo Clinic by Dr. Jeff Payne on Shannon Jr revealed a left foot abductor hallucis strain. Shannon Jr will be re-evaluated in two weeks, and further updates of his progress will be provided when available.”

Timberwolves host Nets as Terrence Shannon Jr. begins recovery

The Timberwolves enter Saturday night’s contest with a 20-11 record, while Brooklyn sits at 9-19. Tipoff is scheduled for 8:00 p.m. ET.

Shannon Jr., 25, last appeared in Minnesota’s 142-138 loss to Denver, a game in which he logged 10 minutes but did not record a point, rebound, or assist. He missed all three of his field goal attempts before being ruled out for the remainder of the contest.

Now in his second NBA season, Shannon Jr. has carved out a rotational role off the bench. Through 22 games this season, he is averaging 4.5 points and 1.3 rebounds per game while shooting 39.5% from the field and 40.5% from three-point range. He has averaged 12.8 minutes per contest, providing perimeter scoring depth for Minnesota’s second unit.

Minnesota did not provide a firm timetable beyond the two-week re-evaluation window, and the team indicated additional updates would be shared as they become available.