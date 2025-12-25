The Minnesota Timberwolves released two key injury updates Wednesday afternoon ahead of their Christmas Day road matchup against the Denver Nuggets.

Minnesota enters Thursday night’s contest at 20–10 and will face Denver (21–8) at 10:30 p.m. ET on ABC and ESPN. The Timberwolves listed guard Bones Hyland as questionable with an illness, while forward Jaden McDaniels is probable with a left oblique contusion.

Hyland last appeared Tuesday night in Minnesota’s 115–104 win over the New York Knicks, a result that extended the Timberwolves’ win streak to three games. He finished with nine points, four assists, three rebounds, two blocks and one steal while shooting 3-for-10 from the field and 3-for-9 from three-point range. Hyland logged 25 minutes off the bench and posted a team-high plus-minus of plus-24.

In his first full season with Minnesota, the 25-year-old guard is averaging 6.1 points, 2.1 assists and 1.3 rebounds per game. He has appeared in 21 games with three starts and is shooting 47.4 percent from the field and 36.9 percent from beyond the arc in 12.8 minutes per contest.

McDaniels last played Sunday in a 103–100 win over the Milwaukee Bucks. He recorded one rebound and one assist before exiting after nine minutes in the first quarter.

The 25-year-old forward is averaging a career-high 15.0 points, 4.6 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.1 steals per game while shooting 49.5 percent from the field and 40 percent from three-point range across 28 appearances.

Minnesota will look to extend its win streak to four games while snapping a two-game skid against Denver. The Nuggets won the most recent meeting 123–112 on Nov. 15 at Target Center.