Fresh off winning the WNBA Rookie of the Year, Paige Bueckers is embarking on her first stint in the 3on3 Unrivaled League. The star of the Dallas Wings is, without question, on top of her game with a sidestep three-pointer that went viral on Monday.

In her debut with Breeze BC, Bueckers finished with 24 points as Breeze BC defeated Phantom BC 69-62. Afterward, Bueckers discussed the difference between the physicality in Unrivaled and in the WNBA.

Esssentially, she told Candace Parker that Unrivaled is a little more physical than the W.

“We all know that the [WNBA] is physical, but Unrivaled I feel is even more physical than that. And then not being able to have help side, you're basically on an island. So at points, you're gonna have to be okay with getting cooked.”

Last year, Bueckers finished her debut season with the Wings, averaging 19.2 points and 5.4 rebounds per game. Recently, she also went to Durham, North Carolina to take part in training camp with Team USA among the likes of Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese, JuJu Watkins, Aliyah Boston, and others.

Unrivaled is in it's sophomore season, which will run until March 4.

Paige Bueckers isn't waiting for her turn to blossom

Ever since she helped lead UConn to a national championship in her senior season, Bueckers hasn't skipped a beat. She's sustained that excellence into her first WNBA season and now into Unrivaled.

In some cases, a highly touted newcomer is sometimes told to be patient and wait their turn. That is not the case with Bueckers. Furthermore, she is excelling at virtually all levels of the game: collegiate, professional, and international.

If anything, Bueckers' exploits thus in Unrivaled is laying the ground work for what could come in her sophomore season in the WNBA.

In other words, the best is yet to come.