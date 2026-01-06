Venus Williams said the pressure she faces at this stage of her career is largely self-imposed after opening her 2026 singles season with a three-set loss at the WTA Tour event in Auckland, New Zealand.

Williams fell 6-4, 4-6, 6-2 to fifth-seeded Magda Linette in a match that lasted more than two hours. Speaking afterward, the 45-year-old addressed how she views expectations following her return to competition.

“The biggest pressure is the one we put on ourselves, right?” Williams said, as reported by Steve McMorran of the Associated Press. “And then when you look back and you're like, ‘it wasn't such a big deal.’”

Williams added that managing perspective remains an ongoing challenge.

“So hopefully I can look back with the 20/20 vision while I'm in the present, like just let it go, let it flow, enjoy it and be in the moment,” she said. “That's not easy to do and that's why people love sports, right?”

Tuesday’s match marked the 1,101st singles match of Williams’ WTA Tour career. Despite the loss, she showed extended stretches of strong play against Linette, who is ranked No. 52 and is 12 years younger. Williams served seven aces, moved freely around the court and hit aggressively from both wings.

Linette acknowledged Williams’ level after the match.

“Look at the level she brought. She moved really great,” Linette said. “She was really hitting well… It was really impressive.”

The Auckland tournament was Williams’ first singles appearance since the U.S. Open last August. She played only three tournaments in 2025 and entered Auckland on a wild-card entry. Williams has also received wild cards for the Hobart International and the Australian Open.