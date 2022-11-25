Published November 25, 2022

By Steve Zavala · 1 min read

In the biggest match for the United States men’s national team in years, the CONCACAF side came away with a scoreless draw result against England in 2022 FIFA World Cup group stage play on Thursday.

The United States did not play the fixture like the underdogs that many viewed the side as coming into the game. Gregg Berhalter’s squad was able to string together multiple promising attacking sequences over the course of the contest, including one that culminated in Christian Pulisic hitting the woodwork on a shot attempt in the first half.

In the end, the reigning Gold Cup winners had nothing to show from their 10 total shots against England.

From Pulisic’s standpoint, as he told Fox Sports after the result, he sees that the USMNT was simply not decisive in the attack on the day.

“To come away with a draw against them is obviously a good result, and we felt that we could’ve won the game,” Pulisic said.

“We just have to be slightly more clinical and just continue to be more and more aggressive in creating more chances and that’s how you score goals.”

The United States now has its sights set on its World Cup group stage finale against Iran coming up on Tuesday. A win for the USMNT over Iran will secure it a spot in the World Cup knockout stage.