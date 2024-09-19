The Cincinnati Bengals head into Week 3 0-2 for the third consecutive season after a last-second loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. They come back home to face Jayden Daniels and the Washington Commanders on Monday night in Week 3. While they face a long road to get to the playoffs, they are far from dead yet. Ahead of the must-win game against the Commanders, we'll be making our Bengals Week 3 bold predictions.

After they missed the playoffs last season, the Bengals must bounce back this year. With Tee Higgins approaching free agency, the future looks bleaker than the past in Cincinnati. To return to the postseason, they must beat the Commanders in Week 3. According to ESPN, only one of 103 0-3 teams has made the playoffs since division realignment in 2002.

With Week 3 approaching, it's time to make our Cincinnati Bengals bold predictions.

Ja'Marr Chase will shake off rust, score his first touchdown

Ja'Marr Chase has struggled in the regular season after missing all of Bengals' training camp. The former first-round pick held out for a new contract he did not get but showed up for Week 1. In the loss to the Patriots, Chase caught all six of his targets for 62 yards. After picking up only 35 yards against Kansas City, Chase will finally shake off the rust in Week 3.

The Washington Commanders do not have a stout defense, as proven by their performance in Week 2. Rookie Malik Nabers caught 10 balls for 127 yards from Daniel Jones last week. Chase and Burrow should exploit that relationship on Monday. Plus, Higgins might come back to pull some attention away from Chase.

Ja'Marr Chase will score his first touchdown of the season against the Commanders. For the Bengals to win this game, they have to get Chase going and that should start on Monday.

Trey Hendrickson will pick up another sack

The defense has been a bright spot for the Bengals this season. They allowed 16 points in Week 1 and 26 in Week 2, both enough for Burrow and crew to win games. While they let up the game-winning field goal against the Chiefs, they should come in with momentum. Trey Hendrickson is the leader from the edge, putting up two sacks and five quarterback hits so far.

Jayden Daniels has taken seven sacks in his two career games. Brian Burns and Kayvon Thibodeaux did not pick up any sacks when the Giants got five sacks in Week 2. Hendrickson should dominate the Commanders' offensive line and pick up another sack in primetime.

Between a favorable matchup and the hot start, expect Trey Hendrickson to be a big part of the story in Week 3. The Bengals need great performances from their defensive stars to win this game and that starts with their edge rusher.

The Bengals will get their first win of the season

The Bengals must win this game to make the playoffs this season. Starting 0-3 effectively ends the season for any team, even one with a star quarterback. With their backs against the wall, they will respond at home and beat the Commanders.

While the Bengals have gotten off to a poor start, the Commanders' offense has been among the worst in the league. Their one win came with seven field goals against a very poor Giants team. Cincinnati is heavily favored, FanDuel has the line at 7.5 and should cover that in a primetime blowout.