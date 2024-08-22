Cincinnati football head coach Scott Satterfield announced Brendan Sorsby, a redshirt sophomore transfer from Indiana, would be the Bearcats' starting quarterback in the team's opener vs. Towson on Saturday, August 31.

Cincinnati football joined the Big 12 Conference last year, having previously called the American Athletic Conference home from 2013 to 2022. Last year, it was tough sledding for the program, as it finished last in the conference with a 3-9 record and 1-8 against Big 12 opponents.

Satterfield shared some reflection and wisdom in announcing Sarsby as the starter via WKRC Sports.

“It was great watching these guys compete all spring and summer, but after studying everything we could throughout spring ball and fall camp we’ve decided that Brenden Sorsby will be our starter,” Satterfield said. “He has worked hard to learn the offense, and he’s made a lot of plays. I think he has earned the respect of his teammates, which is huge. There are so many little things that go into being the starter, and I think Brendan has handled himself well. He has a quiet confidence about himself but he shows humility too, which I like in a quarterback.”

What Scott Satterfield, Brendan Sorsby can bring to Cincinnati football

Satterfield enters his second season as head coach. His previous head coaching stints include Louisville (2019-2022) and Appalachian State (2013-2018).

Sarsby is at his best, working inside and outside the pocket to extend plays. Last year, he rushed for 276 yards for four touchdowns. In seven starts, he finished with a 1-6 record at Indiana in 2023 with 1,587 passing yards for 15 TDs and 5 INTs.

Expectations in 2024 aren't much better. The Athletic ranked Cincinnati football at 94 out of 134, not too far off from the bottom. And in our ClutchPoints' Big 12 post-spring power rankings, Shane Shoemaker ranked Cincinnati football 14th out of the 16 conference members.

“It should be a fairly new-look Bearcats team that takes the field come September. Incoming are 25 new transfers to replace the 33 that left. Scott Satterfield now has to prove he was the right replacement for Luke Fickell, who led Cincinnati to a playoff berth in 2021. The Bearcats' loss total last season eclipsed their combined total over the past four years (3-9). There's a lot to feel good about Indiana transfer Brendan Sorsby, who should have a stellar offensive line in front of him.”

The Bearcats haven't found their way back in their post-Desmond Ridder and Sauce Gardner era. In that 2021 season, the team made it to the College Football Playoff semifinal. Their eventual 6-27 loss to Alabama was a disappointing final chapter to what should be remembered as a very special season where the Bearcats finished with a 13-1 record, 8-0 in the AAC and a final No. 4 ranking in the Coaches and AP polls.

A decent 9-4 season followed in 2022 before the wheels came off in 2023. In Week 1, the Bearcats' matchup vs. Towson football won't be a pushover; however, Cincinnati football will face a proper test when hosting the Pitts Panthers, another team searching for its identity, on Saturday, September 7 at noon EST.