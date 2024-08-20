Year two of the Scott Satterfield and Big 12 eras are upon us, and the Cincinnati Bearcats football program are prepping for the upcoming campaign. The program took their next step towards the 2024 regular season, as reports broke Monday that transfer signal caller Brendan Sorsby will be the starting quarterback for the Bearcats. He was in a competition with the backup signal caller from last year's team, Brady Lichtenburg. Now it seems that he has won and is ready to lead Cincinnati to better results in their second go-around in the Big 12.

Coming from a Big Ten program in the Indiana Hoosiers, Sorsby made seven starts for his former team last season. He had 19 total touchdowns and five interceptions, a solid mark considering the competition he had to go against in his starts. The Big Ten is one of college football's toughest conferences, a member of the Power Four. Satterfield said a few days ago that the team would likely select the starting quarterback this week following the completion of fall camp. As the Bearcats get ready for another strong schedule, hopefully Sorsby will help them reach the next level.

Cincinnati football to be led by Brendan Sorsby at quarterback

The Bearcats had a rough introduction to their new conference last season, as the team went 3-9 in their inaugural campaign in the Big 12. It was also Satterfield's first season, so the program was undergoing a cultural shift in addition to changes on the field as well. Former head coach Luke Fickell helped Cincinnati to become the first non-Power Five (before the dissolution of the Pac-12 led to the now Power Four) school to clinch a College Football Playoff berth. That team was led by stars like quarterback Desmond Ridder and cornerback Sauce Gardner.

Now Satterfield is likely hoping that Sorsby could become the next Ridder. The ex-Hoosier field general is entering his sophomore year, so he could potentially call Nippert Stadium home for the next three seasons. A great way to bring stability and likely growth to the program is to have a long-term answer at quarterback. There's a solid possibility that Sorsby could provide that answer and then some.

There's talent on both sides of the ball for the Bearcats, and with the departure of Texas and Oklahoma to the SEC, it feels as if the Big 12 is more open than ever. Four former Pac-12 schools (Colorado, Utah, Arizona and Arizona State) have joined the conference, which added Cincinnati, Houston, UCF and BYU before last season.

Conference matchups against Kansas State, Iowa State and Texas Tech, along with other key games, will show just how far the Bearcats have progressed. Only time will tell if they've come far enough to win a Big-12 title and punch another ticket to the College Football Playoff.