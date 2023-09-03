Ciryl Gane returned to the win column with an impressive second-round TKO victory over Sergey Spivak in the UFC Paris headliner on Saturday evening. There's a case to be made that it was Gane's best performance in the UFC as he took little to no damage, defended takedowns and outclassed the Moldovan from start to finish.

Having claimed in the buildup to the event that he's “still here” and ready to go for the belt again, the Frenchman certainly took a major step towards that. But could he get an instant title shot again? If not, who could he face next? Here's a look at five potential fights for Ciryl Gane following UFC Paris.

Tom Aspinall

One would imagine this is the next fight for Gane. It's also a fight that Aspinall virtually set up himself as he declared he'd be in attendance in Paris to watch and eventually fight the main event winner following his own win over Marcin Tybura last month. Although Gane didn't specifically address Aspinall in his post-fight interview, it's still a big possibility they both fight each other next.

As far as matchups go, it's one of the most exciting in the heavyweight division as they're arguably the most talented and well-rounded fighters in the top 10. The winner would also all but be guaranteed of the next title shot as well. That said, a fight between them could be much bigger with the right promotion and if a title was on the line.

Jon Jones rematch or vacant title fight

Current heavyweight champion Jon Jones defends his crown against Stipe Miocic at UFC 295 on Nov. 11 next. Should he earn his first title defense, there could be a case for Gane getting a rematch albeit not a very solid. For many fans, he'd still have to do a lot more to earn it given how one-sided his loss to Jones was earlier this year where he was easily taken down and submitted. The point remains — it's still possible.

That said, it may also be worth it for Gane to simply wait a couple of months. Jones has hinted that UFC 295 could be his last fight in MMA. Should he win and retire — whether right away or a couple of weeks after — the vacant title would be up for grabs and Gane will more than likely be in the conversation to fight for it given his latest win.

His opponent in that case would more than likely be the next fighter on this list.

Sergei Pavlovich

If there's one heavyweight contender who deserves the next title shot, it's Sergei Pavlovich. The Russian brawler is on a six-fight winning streak with first-round knockout finishes in all those fights. Some of those wins include Curtis Blaydes, Tai Tuivasa and Derrick Lewis. If Jones beats Miocic and decides to keep fighting, it's hard to deny Pavlovich — who is the UFC 295 backup — of the next shot.

However, in the scenario that Pavlovich doesn't get a shot, Jones requires some extra time off or Miocic were to defeat Jones (setting up a rematch between them in the process), there would be no better way for Gane to cement the next shot by beating Pavlovich and doing it in definitive fashion as well.

Stipe Miocic (if he loses to Jones)

As aforementioned, there are many who feel Gane still has a lot to do before he can earn a title shot again. If that's the case, he could consider fighting Miocic, especially if the latter were to lose against Jones. Granted, Miocic is past his prime but unless he decides to retire, he could be a great fight option for Gane. It gives “Bon Gamin” a chance to not only go on a winning streak again, but add arguably the greatest heavyweight of all time to his resume if he comes away with the victory.

While Miocic mainly boxes, he has a wrestling background which would also test Gane and prepare him for a potential second meeting with Jones.

Curtis Blaydes

That said, there is no better way to test your wrestling — or rather takedown defense — than by facing Blaydes. The American is coming off a TKO defeat to Pavlovich earlier this year, however, he was on a three-fight winning streak prior to that. Gane showed improved takedown defense against Spivak, but a true test of his ability would be against Blaydes who not only has become synonymous for his relentless wrestling game, but holds the record for most takedowns landed in UFC heavyweight history with 62.

If Ciryl Gane were to get past that test, there would certainly be an added intrigue in watching him fight Jones a second time.