The New Orleans Pelicans (45-29) are in a precarious position following a 104-92 home loss to the Boston Celtics. They are now barely hanging on to fifth place in the Western Conference, just half a game up on the Dallas Mavericks and two games ahead of the Phoenix Suns. Externally, the Mavericks have one of the easiest remaining schedules and the Suns have two games left against the Pelicans. Internally, Willie Green still has yet to decide on how to deploy the two most useful big men besides Zion Williamson.
This new experiment is leading the Pelicans toward a nightmare scenario. CJ McCollum and Williamson shared mixed emotions after the latest defeat in the Smoothie King Center, and they can be forgiven for not being the only players not quite on the same page recently. Both Jonas Valanciunas and Larry Nance Jr. have been sporadically adjusting to new roles since the All-Star break, especially the seven-foot Lithuanian.
Valanciunas has been all but relegated to the bench against the Indiana Pacers, Cleveland Cavaliers, Oklahoma City Thunder and Orlando Magic. The Pelicans lost every one of those games. The trend continued against the Celtics, and Green explained why after addressing a humbled post-game locker room.
“It's the same reason it's always been,” Green grumbled to the press. “There is more speed on the floor. It gives us a different look…(We were) trying to play faster. spread them out, and give (Williamson) more space to operate. (Playing) small is a part of our unit that we want to continue to try and look at. It's games like this against Boston, they are pretty much playing all perimeter guys. This was just seeing if we can match up better with them.”
The team has lost two of their last three, all at home, falling off the pace of the fourth-placed Los Angeles Clippers for home-court advantage in the first round. One observation stands out above all others when diagnosing the issues. It's getting late in this special Pelicans season but Green is still exploring rotational options ahead of the postseason.
But is it paying dividends? Sure, the Pelicans are 10-5 since Valanciunas logged a mere seven minutes in a road loss to the Indiana Pacers (Feb. 28). Only two of those victories were over teams with a better record than New Orleans. All five losses were to teams bound for the NBA Playoffs. Valanciunas played more than 24 minutes (half a game) just once. One of the league's most efficient, dependable players has to have a bigger role in the postseason, right?
Pelicans veering away from big strength down the stretch
Green, who stresses winning the rebounding battle, is going away from what was once a team strength by going small. The rotational pattern stuck to the usual script versus Boston. Valanciunas started; Nance Jr. replaced the Lithuanian at the 6:00 break and finished out the first quarter. Valanciunas was back out to start the second quarter but was replaced with 8:39 on the clock. It was a bit early but Porzingis had taken a seat on the previous stoppage in play, a Jordan Hawkins foul at the 9:05 mark.
Nance Jr. played out the rest of the half. Perhaps that blocked layup with five seconds remaining goes in with fresher legs, but the 31-year-old was rejected at the rim. A couple of seconds later, the Celtics stole their first lead of the game with Derrick White's buzzer-beating 3-pointer.
“We allowed them to just inbound the ball and they hit a half-court three,” Green complained. “Honestly, he got across half-court for the three with no one on him. Plays like that, those are areas where we have to grow up.”
Valanciunas checked in at the six-minute mark of the third quarter, replacing Nance Jr., and attempted one shot in the second half versus the Celtics. He missed a shot just outside the restricted area with 2:29 on the clock and never saw another opportunity. Nance Jr. jacked up two off-the-mark three-pointers in the third quarter against Boston.
Like Jonas Valanciunas, Larry Nance Jr. also did not play in the fourth quarter. The Celtics had Kristaps Porzingis and Al Horford on the court together for a good chunk of the final 12 minutes, and at least one was on the court at all times. Valanciunas has outproduced better players and deserves a shot to show what he can do against the NBA's more nimble frontcourt options. At least the rebounding would not suffer.
CJ McCollum credits big men before contract negotiations
You will not hear either big man complaining though, not publicly. McCollum credited the professionalism of both Pelicans big men after the most recent home loss.
“They've been the ultimate professionals in terms of their mentality and how they show up to work every day,” McCollum shared. “(Valanciunas), whether he plays 15 minutes or 20 minutes, he is still getting in his work every day. He is still showing up for us and really taking advantage of his skill set when he gets the opportunity…Larry has been a pro throughout this entire process and has done whatever it takes for us to be successful as a team. Whether it's starting or coming off the bench, whether it's finishing games or not finishing games.”
The Pelicans could perhaps get more bang for the buck by leaning into their talented frontcourt but Green wants bigger sample sizes of smaller lineups. However, it could be argued there is no better time to experiment as New Orleans is at over 95% probability of making the NBA Playoffs. Either way, the big-man rotations will need a bit more clarity before the playoffs begin.
There will be in-series adjustments to be made no doubt, but this is no time to get cute with veteran characters playing for not only a championship but a new contract. Valanciunas has passed previous tests and is a soon-to-be unrestricted free agent and Nance Jr. is extension-eligible. Those personal, off-court reasons are just a start to building a case for Green to return to the Valanciunas featuring tactics that got the team in this position to start the NBA Playoffs.