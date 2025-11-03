The New Orleans Pelicans have started the season in dire fashion and are currently 0-6 under Willie Green after their latest 137-106 loss against the Oklahoma City Thunder. The 31-point defeat capped a three-game road trip and extended a franchise-tying streak of 13 consecutive losses dating back to last season.

Further, the loss means that the Pelicans are now the quickest team in the NBA to register three 30-point losses in a season, doing so in only six games. The Denver Nuggets back in the 1990-91 season registered three such losses in nine games, whereas the San Antonio Spurs took 11 matches to achieve the same back during the 2023-24 campaign, per noted journalist Nate Duncan.

The Pelicans are getting blown out at a record rate. — Nate Duncan (@nateduncannba.bsky.social) 2025-11-03T00:47:19.223Z

The Thunder dismantled the Pelicans with an efficient offense, shooting 56 percent from the floor and beating New Orleans in transition and from long range. Oklahoma City made 13 of 24 three-pointers in the first half and led by as many as 36 points in the fourth quarter.

Article Continues Below

The Pelicans’ defense has struggled conspicuously; opponents have repeatedly exploited New Orleans’ lack of physicality this season. New Orleans has shown a persistent ability to collapse in the fourth quarter.

“Yeah, it's a long season. Long season. You've got to stay together and continue to work at it. I’m disappointed in how we approached the game. I’m disappointed in the lack of toughness on the floor more than anything. That’s the part that’s difficult,” Green said post-game.

New executive Joe Dumars and recently added front-office members have questioned Green’s future despite ownership previously backing the coach, per ClutchPoints’ Brett Siegel. David Griffin reportedly wanted to part ways with Green before his firing, a move ownership reversed, but the new regime appears closer to making a different decision. As things stand, the front office looks unlikely to continue if results do not change quickly.

Regardless, as things stand, fans will be hoping the Pelicans can bring an end to their ongoing skid, for starters.