Willie Green maintains his status as the New Orleans Pelicans' head coach while the hot seat continues to get warmer as the 2025-26 season progresses.

Green is going through his fifth season leading the Pelicans, having been at the position since 2021 and with the team since 2018. He has led the squad to two playoff appearances in 2022 and 2024, both ending in first-round exits to the top-seeded opponents at the time.

However, New Orleans is off to a poor start to this campaign. They have lost all six of their first set of contests, having the worst record in the NBA.

The lack of progress for the franchise has resulted in calls for the front office to make a decision regarding Green's job security. Until then. he remains present at the team's practices, per reporter Shamit Dua.

What lies ahead for Willie Green, Pelicans

Willie Green's days with the Pelicans might be numbered as the front office figures out their resolutions. In the meantime, New Orleans will continue navigating through the start of the season.

New Orleans has an 0-6 record to begin the year, being even with the Brooklyn Nets for the worst record in the league. The Pelicans, however, have the worst point differential as they lost their contests by 18.1 points per game.

The Pelicans rank at the bottom in terms of scoring offense with 107.7 points per game while being 27th in offensive rating (108.3). In terms of defense, they are 28th in points allowed per game (125.8) and 29th in defensive rating (126.6).

Zion Williamson leads the way with 22.8 points, 6.8 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game. Jordan Poole comes next with 18.3 points and three assists, Trey Murphy has 14.5 points and 6.5 rebounds, while Jeremiah Fears contributes with 13.7 points and 3.8 assists.

The Pelicans continue searching for their first win in their next matchup. They will be at home when they host the Charlotte Hornets on Nov. 4 at 8 p.m. ET.