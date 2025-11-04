The New Orleans Pelicans continue to search for their first victory of the 2025-26 NBA season, but their uphill battle may get even tougher as Zion Williamson has been listed as questionable ahead of Tuesday night’s matchup against the Charlotte Hornets.

According to the NBA’s official injury report, Williamson is dealing with soreness in his left hamstring, an issue that kept him sidelined in a recent contest. If he’s unable to suit up against Charlotte, it would mark the second game missed for the Pelicans superstar, a concerning development for a team already mired in an early-season crisis.

The Pelicans enter the night with a 0-6 record, the worst start in the NBA. Their struggles on both ends of the floor have intensified speculation around head coach Willie Green’s job security, with multiple rumours suggesting that the fifth-year coach may not last the month if New Orleans fails to turn things around soon.

New Orleans currently ranks near the bottom of the league in both offensive and defensive efficiency, averaging just 107.7 points per game while allowing 125.8. The team’s offensive rhythm has looked stagnant without consistent contributions from its stars, and losing Williamson for any extended stretch could plunge the Pelicans further into turmoil.

Meanwhile, Dejounte Murray has been ruled out indefinitely with a right Achilles rupture, further depleting the backcourt depth. Yves Missi is also listed as questionable due to illness.

The Hornets, on the other hand, have injury concerns of their own. LaMelo Ball is also questionable due to a right ankle impingement, though Charlotte has shown flashes of improvement despite a slow start to the season.

For the Pelicans, Tuesday’s game isn’t just another regular-season matchup; it’s a chance to salvage morale and stop the freefall. With head coach Willie Green under scrutiny and their franchise cornerstone uncertain to play, the pressure in New Orleans is reaching a boiling point.

If Zion can’t go, the Pelicans’ quest for their first win could get even more complicated.