Bring out the confetti and get ready for a three-day parade in the Big Easy! Because the New Orleans finally broke into the win column after beating the Charlotte Hornets, 116-112, at Smoothie King Center on Tuesday.

The Pelicans, who played without Zion Williamson due to a hamstring injury, lost their first six assignments before getting their first victory of the season.

Things were not looking good for them heading into the fourth quarter as they were down, 93-87. But they rallied and outscored the Hornets, 29-19, to seal the deal.

New Orleans fired on all cylinders, with eight players finishing in double digits, led by Trey Murphy, who had 21 points built on 5-of-10 shooting from beyond the arc.

Fans were ecstatic after the Pelicans finally ended their losing skid.

“WE WON A BASKETBALL GAME, OH MY GOD! HELL HAS FROZEN OVER. It's still fire Willie Green though,” said @JoehelYusmah2.

“Amazing come-from-behind win. Amazing finish,” added @DoubleDutyBari.

@BuiltinDaBoot posted the perfect GIF of Pierre the Pelican, the team's mascot.

Article Continues Below

“RING US ALREADY, WE ARE SO BACK,” joked @HoesLuvDox.

“THE STREAK IS FINALLY OVER, HALLELUJAH! We still want Willie fired until further notice,” wrote @Dat_Dude259.

@hanx3sports shared a picture of Jose Alvarado, calling him the “leader of the New Orleans Pelicans.”

The leader of the New Orleans #pelicans whether you like it or not!!!

It’s not even up for debate … pic.twitter.com/AtegC4qxVC — 🎃 🎃Alt FRIGHTIME Hank 🎃🎃 (@hanx3sports) November 5, 2025

Alvarado came off the bench and had 18 points on 4-of-7 shooting from long distance. He also had six assists and two steals.

The Pelicans shot 44.7% from the three-point line and scored 25 fastbreak points. They also had 27 assists.

Despite the hard-earned win, the clamor to fire Green has gotten louder. Perhaps he bought more time for himself after they beat the Hornets, who played without LaMelo Ball and Brandon Miller due to injuries.