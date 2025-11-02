The Oklahoma City Thunder have listed Chet Holmgren as out on its injury report ahead of Sunday's matchup against the New Orleans Pelicans, which wraps up a three-game homestand in a matinee at the Paycom Center.

According to the Thunder's official injury report released Saturday, Holmgren is dealing with a sore lower back, which is what led to Holmgren missing the Thunder's win against the Washington Wizards. Sunday's matchup against the Pelicans will be the third consecutive game he's missed since finishing with 18 points, 11 rebounds, and four blocks in a 101-94 win — Oklahoma City's previous road game against the Dallas Mavericks.

Chet Holmgren was listed as questionable on the Thunder's injury report, but was ruled to play hours before tip-off. Before a string of absences, Holmgren was showing the makings of what could be his career season with the Thunder, averaging 23.0 points on 56.9% shooting, including 41.7% from deep, 10.3 rebounds, 1.3 blocks, and 1.3 steals through his first four games.

Mark Daigneault turns to smaller Thunder lineups

Without starting forward Chet Holmgren and All-Star Jalen Williams, Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault has leaned on smaller lineups, featuring four guards — Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Lu Dort, Cason Wallace, Aaron Wiggins — and Isaiah Hartenstein. Daigneault teased an increased role for Brooks Barnhizer, whose defense has stood out, especially for a rookie.

However, players continue to step up off the bench, including Ajay Mitchell's early campaign for Most Improved Player, and Isaiah Joe's impressive regular-season debut in the Thunder's 127-108 win against the Wizards is an encouraging start. Both Mitchell and Joe finished with 20 points to lead the second unit, currently producing 37.5 points per game on 41.5% shooting. He made his presence felt on both ends of the floor in his first game back.

Through the regular season's first six games, Mitchell has been the driving force of the Thunder's second unit. He's averaging 18.5 points on 46.1% shooting, 3.3 rebounds, and 1.3 steals per game, as Oklahoma City's defense has often been the difference amid its perfect 6-0 start.

The Thunder also has the best defensive rating in the NBA (104.1). The Spurs (5-0), the only other undefeated team in the Western Conference, are trailing the defending champions by a hair (104.2) with the second-best defensive rating.