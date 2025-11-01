Kawhi Leonard turned Intuit Dome into a jet engine. With the game tied and the clock melting, the Los Angeles Clippers star shook free on the right wing and drilled a long two at the horn to beat the New Orleans Pelicans, 126–124. The place exploded, and the highlight ricocheted across the internet within seconds.

The shot capped Leonard’s most complete night of the young season. He finished with 34 points, five rebounds, and five assists on 11-of-16 shooting, including 5-of-8 from deep, and a perfect 7-of-7 at the line. James Harden added 24 points and 14 assists, Ivica Zubac stacked a 14-point, 11-rebound double-double, and the Clippers closed with enough poise to withstand a final push from Zion Williamson. ESPN’s box score shows New Orleans dropping a 40-point fourth just to get even before Leonard shut the door.

The sequence that set it up felt clinical. After Williamson tied it at the stripe with 9.6 seconds left, the Clippers cleared a side, put the ball in Leonard’s hands, and lived with their best player making a read. One subtle pump fake nudged the defender, one gather created a pocket of air, and the pull-up never touched the rim. The NBA’s cut of the winner shows the clean release and the immediate bedlam from a crowd that’s already embraced Leonard as the building’s closer.

This was also a needed tone-setter. The Pelicans shot it well enough to steal one and kept coming in transition, but the Clippers’ stars stacked winning possessions late. Harden managed pace, Zubac controlled the glass, and Leonard authored the last word.

It’s only an early NBA Cup group game, but this is exactly the scenario the Clippers envisioned when they built around veteran shot-makers, tight clock, high stakes, and a clean look for a killer mid-range jumper. One bounce, one roar, one win.