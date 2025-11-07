The New Orleans Pelicans have won their past two games after a slow start to the season, and the hope is that they can keep the momentum going. Unfortunately, they haven't had one of their guards in those two wins, as Jordan Poole is dealing with an injury. It looks like he will miss the next week due to the injury, according to the Pelicans.

“Injury Update: The Pelicans announced today that Jordan Poole has been diagnosed with a mild left vastus lateralis (quad) strain. Poole will be re-evaluated in 7-10 days and further updates will be appropriately provided,” the Pelicans wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Poole had come off the bench the past week as head coach Willie Green was looking for a spark in the starting lineup. Rookie Jeremiah Fears took his spot, and many were surprised by the move. At the same time, Poole had been turning the ball over and wasn't very efficient when he was on the floor.

Article Continues Below

While Poole has been sidelined, Jose Alvarado, Jordan Hawkins, and Micah Peavy have been contributing off the bench. It's not certain what Poole's role will look like when he comes back, but if they're still rolling, he'll have to get in where he fits in.

Another player that the Pelicans have had to play without is Zion Williamson, who is also dealing with an injury. Williamson was diagnosed with a left hamstring strain, and he's supposed to be re-evaluated in the next week. Before going down with the injury, he was averaging 22.8 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 4.6 assists.

Williamson has been dealing with injuries throughout his career, but the Pelicans have a whole have gotten hit with the injury bug over the past few years. Not having Williamson and Poole is rough for the Pelicans, but that means they have to lean in to their players.