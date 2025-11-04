New Orleans Pelicans star forward Zion Williamson has been diagnosed with a grade 1 left hamstring strain and will miss at least one week, the team announced on Tuesday afternoon.

Williamson, who missed the Pelicans' third game of the season with a left foot bone contusion, is now back on the injury report with yet another hamstring injury.

Since being drafted first overall in 2019 by the Pelicans, Williamson's health has been a major concern, and he has battled a variety of hamstring injuries. Most recently, Zion missed many games because of a left hamstring strain. He only played in 30 games during the 2024-25 season because of injuries.

Before the Pelicans announced this new hamstring strain on Tuesday, Williamson was listed as questionable to play on Tuesday night against the Charlotte Hornets with what the team was labeling “left hamstring soreness.”

The full extent of this injury is now known, as Williamson will be re-evaluated in 7-10 days by the organization before a clearer answer is given on when he will return to the court.

Losing Williamson six games into the 2025-26 season is a nightmare scenario for the Pelicans, especially since they find themselves 0-6 and on the verge of making a significant organizational change.

After starting the season without a win, the Pelicans have held ongoing internal discussions about head coach Willie Green and whether he will be fired, league sources told ClutchPoints.

Joe Dumars, the team's Executive Vice President of Basketball Operations, and owner Gayle Benson have had conversations about Green, and how the team performs over their next handful of games will paint a clearer picture for the direction of the franchise.

Without Williamson, the Pelicans' chances of ending their early-season losing streak drop significantly, as he currently leads the team in scoring, rebounding, assists, steals, and total field goals made (38).

When Williamson plays and is on the court, the Pelicans own a -9 net rating. Without him, New Orleans sees their net rating plummet to -28.7, which is why this is such a concerning injury for the team. In his absence, Jordan Poole, Trey Murphy III, and rookie guard Jeremiah Fears will be the Pelicans' go-to scoring options.

In five games, Zion has averaged 22.8 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 4.6 assists per game while shooting 48.7 percent from the floor. The Pelicans will look to end their 0-6 skid to begin the season without their All-Star forward on Tuesday night at home against the Hornets.