At some point, potential stops being enough. For years, Zion Williamson has been a symbol of promise. His rare blend of power, agility, and scoring touch made him seem destined to be the face of the New Orleans Pelicans. As the 2025–26 NBA season unravels with familiar storylines, though, the Pelicans may finally be approaching the point of no return. If the franchise decides to move on from its once-franchise cornerstone, several teams could line up to take a chance on one of the most talented players in the league.

The Pelicans’ frustrating start to the season

Despite an offseason filled with optimism and Williamson's return to health, the New Orleans Pelicans have stumbled to a 0–5 start to the 2025–26 NBA season. Williamson initially played well. He averaged 27.0 points, 9.5 rebounds, and 6.0 assists through the first two games before suffering a foot injury. Since then, the team has struggled. The Pelicans' offense has faltered without Williamson's consistency. This has put pressure on other players to fill the scoring void.

Now, yes, Williamson initially appeared to be in his best shape in years. His foot injury, however, immediately raised concerns about his long-term availability once again. For the Pelicans, the losses have intensified the need for their star to be on the court. The performance so far has done little to quell the trade rumors that have surrounded him for seasons.

At just 25 years old, Williamson’s ceiling remains tantalizingly high. That said, New Orleans must decide if that upside still justifies the uncertainty. If the Pelicans finally pull the trigger, here are the four best destinations where Zion could revive his career.

1. Charlotte Hornets

The Hornets have long searched for a star to energize the franchise. Williamson could be the answer. Pairing him with LaMelo Ball and Brandon Miller would instantly create one of the most intriguing young cores in the Eastern Conference. More importantly, it would represent a homecoming of sorts for Williamson. He grew up just across the border in South Carolina. The lower-pressure environment of a rebuilding team could allow him to reestablish himself. He could manage his body more deliberately and lead a team without the suffocating expectations that come with being a former No. 1 overall pick.

Charlotte could piece together a deal with its young assets and future draft capital. Sure, the Hornets may not have a treasure trove of first-round picks in the immediate term. Still, they possess flexible contracts and developmental talent that could appeal to New Orleans’ long-term plans.

2. Portland Trail Blazers

The Blazers have quietly amassed one of the most intriguing young cores in the league. However, they still lack a proven interior force. Williamson could fill that void while taking pressure off Deni Avdija and Shaedon Sharpe. Portland’s system could unlock Williamson’s downhill explosiveness while limiting his half-court wear and tear.

Portland has both the assets and the flexibility to make a move. Veterans like Jerami Grant could be included to balance salaries. Meanwhile, future picks provide additional leverage. The structure of Williamson’s contract would give Portland some insurance against long-term risk.

3. Memphis Grizzlies

A healthy trio of Ja Morant, Jaren Jackson Jr, and Williamson would make the Grizzlies one of the most explosive teams in basketball. The idea of pairing two athletic marvels in Morant and Williamson is tantalizing. On the flip side, it's also perilous given both players’ injury histories. Still, Memphis has the draft assets and depth to take such a calculated risk.

Memphis could center a package around future first-round picks and players like Cedric Coward or Santi Aldama. That would give New Orleans both flexibility and developmental prospects. For a team eager to maximize Morant’s prime years, Williamson could be the final piece that pushes them over the top.

4. Golden State Warriors

The Warriors are nearing the twilight of their dynasty. A move for Williamson would represent one final, audacious attempt to extend it. Pairing Williamson with Stephen Curry could create a devastating inside-out dynamic. Zion would act as both finisher and facilitator in Golden State’s motion offense. The Warriors’ culture of player development and load management could also help Williamson find balance in his game and career.

Golden State could package mid-tier veteran contracts like Jonathan Kuminga, plus future first-round picks, to tempt the Pelicans. The appeal lies in Williamson’s non-guaranteed salary beyond 2025–26. That gives the Warriors flexibility if the experiment fails.

Talent too rare to quit on

The Zion Williamson era in New Orleans has been a paradox of brilliance and heartbreak. When healthy, he’s a top-10 player capable of changing games single-handedly. However, the word ‘when' has haunted every discussion about his career. If the Pelicans finally move on, it won’t just be the end of an era. It would be the beginning of another team’s high-stakes bet. Whether in Charlotte, Portland, Memphis, or Golden State, the team that acquires Williamson won’t just be trading for a player. They’ll be trading for hope—fragile, elusive, but still powerful enough to change everything.