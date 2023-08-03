Could we possibly get an intergender boxing match between Keith Thurman and Claressa Shields?

Thurman is certainly down for it as the former WBA and WBC welterweight champion accepted a recent callout from Shields over a potential fight.

However, he plans on giving himself a handicap should they actually throw down.

“We can let you try to showcase your skills,” Thurman said (via Michael Benson). “I'd probably use my jab only… For charity I'd make that happen. I would wear bigger gloves, I would let her wear smaller gloves. I would let her wear headgear too. I don't really wanna punch a girl in the face.”

Shields responded to “One Time” by posting sparring footage of herself and other male boxers.

“For 17 years the GWOAT has sparred men! I respect that my sparring partners work with me and help me prepare for my world title fights but all of them will agree ain’t no taking it easy.”

You can watch it below:

‼️ Claressa Shields responds to Keith Thurman accepting her call-out by posting footage of her sparring with men: "I respect that my sparring partners help me prepare for my world title fights, but all of them will agree – ain’t no taking it easy." [🎥 Claressa Shields] pic.twitter.com/mH6enQ8r20 — Michael Benson (@MichaelBensonn) August 2, 2023

Whether such a fight will get sanctioned, let alone happens, remains to be seen.

Shields is regarded by many as the greatest women's boxer of all time. She's an undefeated unified middleweight champion with a 14-0 record and as stated by her, she's sparred with men for nearly two decades.

However, no matter how confident she is in her chances, it is highly unlikely she'll have success against an elite level male boxer in Thurman, let alone beat him in a fight.

The reaction from fans to the above tweets are further evidence of how crazy it is for her to even entertain such an idea. Then again, anything is possible in combat sports, so maybe we will end up seeing Thurman battle Shields at some point in the near future.