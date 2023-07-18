Claressa Shields believes Jermell Charlo has a better shot against Canelo Alvarez than Jermall.

Although it was initially expected to be Jermall going up against Alvarez, it was later revealed that his younger brother in the undisputed super welterweight champion Jermell would get the opportunity on Sept. 30.

Theoretically, Jermell is less likely to win.

The key reason is he's smaller — weight-wise — as he competes at 154 pounds compared to Jermall who fights at 160 and Alvarez who fights at 168 pounds while he also lacks the big-fight experience of the Mexican superstar.

However, Shields believes Jermell will actually benefit from moving up two divisions as he won't need to cut as much weight as usual for the fight.

“I think little Jermell has a better chance of beating Canelo than big Jermall,” Shields told FightHype (via Boxing 247). “Skill-wise, Jermell may fight at 154, but he walks around at 170 or 180.

“So he won’t have to cut as much; he’ll be stronger.”

Shields also pointed to how Alvarez is not unbeatable and while he'll have the power advantage, Jermell will have the speed advantage in addition to being stronger as a whole.

All these factors are why Shields is leaning with her fellow American.

“Canelo is the guy to beat, but we’ve seen he’s not unbeatable,” Shields added. “He lost to Floyd, and he lost to Bivol. So, Jermell is a very confident fighter, very determined, and he hates losing.

“… In order for Canelo to win, he’s going to have to absolutely try and break Jermell, and I don’t think Jermell can be broken. So, Jermell is just going to come out there knowing he’s got the speed. He may not be able to keep up with the power, but Jermell has his own type of power. He’ll be stronger.

“It’ll be a great fight, but I’m rocking with twins to bring it home.”

Should Jermell pull off what would be a big upset, one would imagine there would be an immediate rematch. However, Shields believes the younger Charlo should go where the money is at and fight someone like Dmitry Bivol.

“When you beat the top guy, Canelo, you go where the money is at,” she added. “You go where the money is at. He’ll [Jermell] probably stay at 168 and fight against Bivol for all we care, but that’s where the money is after you beat Canelo.”

All things considered, it's a bit of an odd statement given that Canelo Alvarez is still the biggest superstar in the sport and is literally where the money is at.

Unless Shields was referring to after a potential rematch.