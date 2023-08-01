Keith Thurman wants a piece of Terence Crawford next.

Crawford became the unified and undisputed welterweight champion following a dominant ninth-round TKO win over Errol Spence Jr. this past weekend.

It was an impressive yet shocking display given how much better Crawford was as he scored three knockdowns on Spence en route to the victory.

Thurman was notably ringside for the event and it's no surprise that he wants to fight Crawford next — and he did so while taking a swipe at Spence's performance in the process.

“What’s up, Bud? What’s good, son? Come on, G, great performance, salute, salute, salute, three times for you, man,” Thurman said in a video posted to social media (via Bad Left Hook). “All the belts. Greatness. What you do is greatness.

“But you know, this is your man Thurman, bro, you know we go back, you know we go way back, boy. And I promise you, son, my face, my face, it won’t look like (Spence’s). “‘Why, Keith? Why?’ Because my feet, my feet ain’t flat! You know I can stick and move, boy. You know I can double pump fake just like you, come on, boy. This thing is different. Thurman different. Been different, boy.

“Let’s go. I’m proud of you, boy, but one thing you ain’t seen in this life yet, and that’s your man right here, Keith ‘One Time’ Thurman. Talk to Al (Haymon). Send the contract. It’s time to eat, I’m hungry, baby. I’m hungry, baby, it’s time to eat. I’m in the gym working. Working for you, working for you. Let’s go, Bud! Let’s go, champ! Let’s go!”

It should be noted that Thurman was the former WBA and WBC welterweight champion back in 2017 and if anyone was going to become undisputed at the time, it was him.

However, injuries took its toll on “One Time” who has competed just three times since his WBC title win over Danny Garcia in 2017. He would vacate his WBC title before losing his WBA title in a split decision defeat to Manny Pacquiao in 2019.

He has since rebounded with a win over Mario Barrios in February last year and although he's calling for Terence Crawford now, it appears Thurman could be set for a fight with Yordenis Ugas next.