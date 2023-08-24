Claressa Shields is ready to fight Keith Thurman with no handicaps whatsoever.

In recent weeks, the pair made headlines over an intergender boxing match after Shields called out the former two-title welterweight champion.

Thurman remarkably accepted the callout and was even ready to offer the women's unified middleweight champion advantages in more ways than one.

“We can let you try to showcase your skills,” Thurman said. “I'd probably use my jab only… For charity I'd make that happen. I would wear bigger gloves, I would let her wear smaller gloves. I would let her wear headgear too. I don't really wanna punch a girl in the face.”

Shields, however, finds Thurman's confidence laughable.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“A fight I'm actually interested in is Larissa Pacheco in the PFL,” Shields told Mirror Fighting. “That's somebody I'm really interested in, I don't know what it is with these men they have huge ego problems, not just in boxing but in general in life.

“Keith said he could beat me with one hand and he could wear bigger gloves and I could wear headgear? I'm like ‘dude, stop'. The guy walks around at 154lb, you're not that good of a boxer, you're not a world champ, just tread lightly because I will get in there and I will fight him with both hands.”

Despite now claiming she's not actually interested in a fight with Thurman, Shields expressed doubt as to whether the former WBA and WBC welterweight champion was serious about the fight in the first place.

She notably claims he went silent when money and a contract was mentioned.

“He said he wanted to do it for charity but who knows?” Shields added. “All these guys talk but when you throw the contracts at them and they get to mentioning money, these guys zip it.”

Even if an official contract was sent out, it's hard to see any sanctioning body allowing a professional fight to take place. An exhibition, however, could be possible.