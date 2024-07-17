The Executive Leadership Institute (ELI) of Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) at Clark Atlanta University has announced a partnership with Harvard University, a significant strategic collaboration that highlights a shared commitment to developing and empowering the upcoming generation of HBCU presidents. From July 19–24, HBCU Presidents who are ELI Presidential Fellows will participate in the Harvard Seminar for New Presidents, an in-person event made possible by the Harvard & the Legacy of Slavery Initiative and the Professional Education team at the Harvard Graduate School of Education (HGSE).

In its fourth year, ELI expands the pool of eligible applicants to fill open positions by attracting, developing, and fostering elite talent for more than 100 HBCUs nationwide. ELI aims to provide 40–50 young leaders with real HBCU situations through a demanding and performance-based curriculum, giving them practical experiences to refine their abilities and prepare them for executive roles.

The collaboration between Harvard University and Clark Atlanta University recognizes how important it is for HBCUs to have leadership that is qualified to shape their futures and, consequently, the higher education landscape as a whole.

“Although we've had many HBCU presidents attend the Seminar, we've never had a cohort of this size, and this will be wonderful for the presidents and the program,” said Judith Block McLaughlin, faculty chair of the Harvard Seminar for New Presidents. “New presidents benefit from opportunities to talk with counterparts at like institutions and learn greatly from conversations with presidents of institutions different from their own.”

The Harvard Seminar for New Presidents has been provided by the HGSE Professional Education team for over three decades. The seminar is geared towards first-time college and university presidents who have been in office for a year or less. In this new partnership, Clark Atlanta will choose this year’s exclusive group, and HGSE will handle admissions.

“This partnership with HBCU ELI represents a significant step forward in our collective efforts to promote intellectual exchange between Harvard and HBCUs,” said Dr. Sara Bleich, Vice Provost for Special Projects at Harvard University. “We are excited to collaborate with Dr. Phyllis Worthy Dawkins, Executive Director of ELI, and her team at ELI. Together, we will leverage the brilliance of these aspiring leaders and help drive positive change within their respective institutions.”

Along with this recent partnership with Harvard University, Clark Atlanta has been on an upward path to success. Earlier this month, the university announced the relaunch of its highly acclaimed Music Education major after a 19-year hiatus. This program's redesign will provide graduates with the skills, knowledge, and passion necessary to be successful in their careers as music educators and art advocates in their communities.

In a statement, Clark Atlanta’s president, Dr. George T. French, Jr., expressed what this monumental partnership means to Clark Atlanta and the future of HBCUs.

“We are immensely grateful for Harvard University's transformative partnership to the HBCU Executive Leadership Institute,” he said. “This collaboration will further our mission to develop highly competent and visionary leaders, each of whom will secure, protect, and elevate the future of HBCUs.”