After a 19-year hiatus, Clark Atlanta University has relaunched its highly acclaimed Music Education major. Dedicated to upholding its legacy of academic distinction and cultural enrichment, Clark Atlanta is committed to providing a transformative education with a primary focus on developing future generations of musical innovators and educators.

Clark Atlanta has been a shining example of excellence in the arts and education for more than 30 years. The decision to bring back the Music Education major is indicative of Clark Atlanta’s commitment to respecting its history while seizing the opportunities that lie ahead. Since music has always been a part of Clark Atlanta’s identity, this relaunch serves to reinforce the university’s unwavering dedication to using the transformational power of music to inspire creativity, scholarship, and community participation.

Proudly reintroducing the Music Education major, the Department of Music commemorates this significant milestone in Clark Atlanta’s history. “Music is a universal language that transcends time, strengthens bonds, and inspires greatness,” said Phil Davis, CAU’s newly named Chair of the Music Department.

With the help of this redesigned program, students will graduate with the knowledge, abilities, and enthusiasm needed to succeed in their roles as music instructors and art advocates in their communities.

Clark Atlanta’s redesigned Music Education major will provide a thorough curriculum that combines theory and practice while covering a wide range of musical genres and instructional strategies. In order to prepare them for success in the fast-paced educational environment of today, students will have access to top-notch faculty mentors, well-equipped facilities, and immersive learning opportunities.

“The belief at Clark Atlanta University is that every student deserves the opportunity to explore their musical talents and pursue their passions,” said Charlene Gilbert, Clark Atlanta University’s Provost. “The relaunch of the Music Education major underscores the University’s commitment to providing inclusive and innovative educational opportunities that empower students through music to achieve their dreams and make a positive impact in the world.”

Clark Atlanta University was formed with the consolidation of Atlanta University and Clark College, both of which hold unique places in the annals of African American history. Atlanta University, established in 1865 by the American Missionary Association, was the nation’s first institution to award graduate degrees to African Americans. Clark College, established four years later in 1869, was the nation’s first four-year liberal arts college to serve a primarily African American student population. Notable alumni include Kenya Barris, Jacque Reid, Kenny Leon, and Pinky Cole.