The Atlanta University Center community was hit with an unexpected challenge on Thursday when a severe thunderstorm and flooding swept through the city of Atlanta. Several local news outlets, including the Atlanta-Journal Constitution and Fox 5 Atlanta report that the storm lasted for three hours and two inches of rain fell persistently.

A student’s leg appeared to be stuck in a door during flooding inside the Clark Atlanta University dorms earlier “All students living in the residential areas affected by flooding are in the process of being relocated to new housing,” the university said https://t.co/0Yx9u9BOxS pic.twitter.com/BPLhJDHtc6 — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) September 14, 2023

The groundswell of rain caused flash floods around the city, including in locations near and on the campus of Morehouse and Clark Atlanta University. Reports and videos from students show that at least three buildings on Clark Atlanta's campus were flooded. One video that circulated on social media showed a student's leg trapped in the door of her dorm room. Morgan Lee, a student at Clark Atlanta, was interviewed by The Atlanta-Journal Constitution about the incident. Lee was providing assistance to students at Merner Hall during the flood and provided an update about the students.

“After more people came to help she was free, but her leg received a lot of damage, like bleeding and fractures,” Lee told the AJC.

Clark Atlanta issued a statement on Thursday:

“A severe thunderstorm watch was issued earlier today around 2:06 p.m. within Metropolitan Atlanta. The area experienced heavy rains causing some streets near Clark Atlanta University’s (CAU) campus to flood and some of the University’s residence halls to experience flooding.

“CAU Public Safety, Student Affairs, and Facilities Management quickly responded to the incidents to support students during the inclement weather. Additionally, remediation companies are currently on campus removing water and making repair assessments. All students living in the residential areas affected by the flooding are in the process of being relocated to new housing. We will continue to assess the impact of the severe inclement weather.”

The Clark Atlanta University Student Government Association and Royal Court will be hosting a donation drive to accept non-perishable food, clothes, blankets, phone chargers, and more essential items for students affected by the flooding.