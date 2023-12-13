this jaw-dropping update will keep you invested for a long time.

The Clash of Clans Town Hall 16 Update might be the game's biggest yet. From new Hero Equipment, a new Hero pet, a new troop, and a ton of balance changes, this jaw-dropping update will keep you invested for a long time. Additionally, the latest update included several bug fixes, and a brand new resource called Ores. There's a ton to uncover, so without further ado, let's cover everything new in the Clash of Clans Town Hall 16 Update.

Clash of Clans Town Hall 16 Update – Everything You Need To Know

The Clash of Clans Town Hall 16 Update released this week, adding the highly coveted Town Hall 16. Overall, it's crazy to think we made it this far in Clash of Clans, a game that originally offered only eight town hall upgrades. In 10 years, Supercell managed to double the number, keeping one of the most popular mobile games of all time running for years to come.

The new Town Hall 16 comes with a singular Giga Inferno weapon, and a poisoning effect when destroyed. Additionally, the weapon itself targets multiple enemies in both the ground and air. Additionally, like other Town Hall upgrades, this one allows players to upgrade several other buildings.

Clash of Clans Town Hall 16 Update – Merged Defenses:

Supercell added an ability to merge defensive towers within the game. Firstly, you'll want to know these three rules:

Merging buildings is permanent. Once they have been merged, they cannot be unmerged.

The merged building can be placed anywhere in your Village where there is space.

The two merged buildings must be max level.

These merged defense towers become powerful than their individual counterparts, take up less space, and can be upgraded further. Overall, you definitely want to look into this idea moving forward. Nevertheless, the new merged defenses include the:

Multi-Archer Tower – 2x Archer Towers Shoots 3 Arrows at once (all three if only one target) Range: 10 tiles Damage type: Multiple targets # of targets: 3 Targets: Ground & Air

Ricochet Cannon – 2x Cannons Attack bounces from target to target Range: 9 tiles Damage type: Single target Targets: Ground



Clash of Clans Town Hall 16 Update – Hero Equipment:

Starting at Town Hall Level 8, players may begin unlocking Hero Equipment for their current Heroes! However, this new mechanic changes a few established rules about the current Hero abilities. For example, the abilities of the Barbarian King's Iron Fist will be broken down into several pieces of equipment. So, if you like the healing property of Iron Fist, try equipping Vampstache.

To build your Hero Equipment, you'll need to visit the Blacksmith.

LEVEL Town Hall Level Upgrade Cost (Gold) Upgrade Time (Days) HP Unlockables 1 8 750,000 1 700 Earthquake Boots 2 9 1.7 Million 2 800 Giant Arrow 3 10 2.3 Million 3 900 Vampstache 4 11 3 Million 4 1000 Rage Gem 5 12 5.5 Million 5 1100 Healer Puppet 6 13 8.5 Million 6 1200 Healing Tome 7 14 12 Million 7 1300 – 8 15 14 Million 8 1400 – 9 16 16 Million 9 1500 –

How To Upgrade Hero Equipment – Clash of Clans Town Hall 16 Update

To upgrade Hero Equipment, players must earn Ores, a new currency used to build the equipment. Overall, three Ores are required to build the various equipment you'll need to create the best heroes:

Shiny Ore – Most Common Common & Epic Equipment (all levels)

Glowy Ore Upgrades key levels of common and epic equipment

Starry Ore – Rarest Ore Upgrades Epic Equipment beyond certain levels



Players can earn ores via the Home Village Star Bonus, Clan Wars, Trader, or in-game shop. Additionally, Gems also upgrade equipment if you do not have enough ores.

Overall, each Hero can equip up to two pieces of equipment, each with either active or passive abilities. Active abilities must be manually activated, while Passive abilities work instantly. Additionally, keep an eye out for these other rules regarding equipment:

Common Equipment – upgradeable to level 18. Unlocked via upgrading the Blacksmith.

Epic Equipment – upgradeable to level 27. Unlocked during special events.

Some Equipment contain secondary effects like increasing DPS, recovering HP, increasing movement speed, etc.

Epic Hero Equipment – unlocked during special events in an upcoming update.

Overall, the new Hero Equipment includes:

NAME HERO RARITY ACTIVE/PASSIVE ABILITY Barbarian Puppet Barbarian King Common Active Overall – Summons Raged Barbarians Hero: Recovers HP Hero: Increases HP Rage Vial Barbarian King Common Active Overall – Rages Barbarian King Hero: Increase damage Hero: Increase movement speed Hero: Recovers HP Earthquake Boots Barbarian King Common Active Overall – Earthquake damages Walls and Buildings Hero: Increase damage Hero: Increase HP Vampstache Barbarian King Common Passive Heals Barbarian King with each attack Archer Puppet Archer Queen Common Active Summons Archers Hero: Recovers HP Hero: Increase DPS Invisibility Vial Archer Queen Common Active Turns Archer Queen invisible Hero: Increases damage Hero: Increases HP Giant Arrow Archer Queen Common Active Shoots giant arrow across enemy village Hero: Increase DPS Hero: Increase HP Healer Puppet Archer Queen Common Active Summons Healers Hero: Self heals Hero: Increase HP Eternal Tome Grand Warden Common Active Grand Warden and nearby units become immune to damage

Life Gem Grand Warden Common Passive Nearby units gain extra HP Hero: Increase DPS Hero: Increase HP

Healing Tome Grand Warden Common Active Heals Grand Warden and nearby friendly units Hero: Recover HP Hero: Increase HP

Rage Gem Grand Warden Common Passive Nearby friendly units do extra damage Hero: Increase DPS Hero: Increase attack speed

Royal Gem Royal Champion Common Active Heals Royal Champion significantly Hero: Increase DPS Hero: Increase HP

Seeking Shield Royal Champion Common Active Throws shield dealing dmg to multiple targets Hero: Increase HP

Look out for more Equipment in the future!

Lastly, the new update introduces a new troop and Hero pet. Firstly, the Root Rider, like the Hog Rider, focuses solely on defenses first. Her other stats include:

Favorite target: Defenses

Damage type: Single Target

Targets: Ground

Housing space: 20

Movement speed: 12

Training time: 3m 40s

Additionally, the new Hero pet, Spirit Fox, turns allies and itself invisible. Overall, it gives players a bit of defense by hiding from the enemy.

Favorite target: Within 4.5 tiles of Hero

Damage type: Single Target

Targets: Ground

Housing space: 20

Movement speed: 24

Lastly, the new update included several balance changes, available on the Patch Notes Page. Overall, this massive update feels like one of the biggest ones we've seen yet for CoC. We only hope to see updates of similar sizes in the future.

