The Clash of Clans Town Hall 16 Update might be the game's biggest yet. From new Hero Equipment, a new Hero pet, a new troop, and a ton of balance changes, this jaw-dropping update will keep you invested for a long time. Additionally, the latest update included several bug fixes, and a brand new resource called Ores. There's a ton to uncover, so without further ado, let's cover everything new in the Clash of Clans Town Hall 16 Update.

Clash of Clans Town Hall 16 Update – Everything You Need To Know

The Clash of Clans Town Hall 16 Update released this week, adding the highly coveted Town Hall 16. Overall, it's crazy to think we made it this far in Clash of Clans, a game that originally offered only eight town hall upgrades. In 10 years, Supercell managed to double the number, keeping one of the most popular mobile games of all time running for years to come.

The new Town Hall 16 comes with a singular Giga Inferno weapon, and a poisoning effect when destroyed. Additionally, the weapon itself targets multiple enemies in both the ground and air. Additionally, like other Town Hall upgrades, this one allows players to upgrade several other buildings.

Clash of Clans Town Hall 16 Update – Merged Defenses:

Supercell added an ability to merge defensive towers within the game. Firstly, you'll want to know these three rules:

  • Merging buildings is permanent. Once they have been merged, they cannot be unmerged.
  • The merged building can be placed anywhere in your Village where there is space.
  • The two merged buildings must be max level.

These merged defense towers become powerful than their individual counterparts, take up less space, and can be upgraded further. Overall, you definitely want to look into this idea moving forward. Nevertheless, the new merged defenses include the:

  • Multi-Archer Tower – 2x Archer Towers
    • Shoots 3 Arrows at once (all three if only one target)
    • Range: 10 tiles
    • Damage type: Multiple targets
    • # of targets: 3
    • Targets: Ground & Air
  • Ricochet Cannon – 2x Cannons
    • Attack bounces from target to target
    • Range: 9 tiles
    • Damage type: Single target
    • Targets: Ground

Clash of Clans Town Hall 16 Update – Hero Equipment:

Starting at Town Hall Level 8, players may begin unlocking Hero Equipment for their current Heroes! However, this new mechanic changes a few established rules about the current Hero abilities. For example, the abilities of the Barbarian King's Iron Fist will be broken down into several pieces of equipment. So, if you like the healing property of Iron Fist, try equipping Vampstache.

To build your Hero Equipment, you'll need to visit the Blacksmith.

LEVELTown Hall LevelUpgrade Cost (Gold)Upgrade Time (Days)HPUnlockables
18750,0001700Earthquake Boots
291.7 Million2800Giant Arrow
3102.3 Million3900Vampstache
4113 Million41000Rage Gem
5125.5 Million51100Healer Puppet
6138.5 Million61200Healing Tome
71412 Million71300
81514 Million81400
91616 Million91500

How To Upgrade Hero Equipment – Clash of Clans Town Hall 16 Update

To upgrade Hero Equipment, players must earn Ores, a new currency used to build the equipment. Overall, three Ores are required to build the various equipment you'll need to create the best heroes:

  • Shiny Ore – Most Common
    • Common & Epic Equipment (all levels)
  • Glowy Ore
    • Upgrades key levels of common and epic equipment
  • Starry Ore – Rarest Ore
    • Upgrades Epic Equipment beyond certain levels

Players can earn ores via the Home Village Star Bonus, Clan Wars, Trader, or in-game shop. Additionally, Gems also upgrade equipment if you do not have enough ores.

Overall, each Hero can equip up to two pieces of equipment, each with either active or passive abilities. Active abilities must be manually activated, while Passive abilities work instantly. Additionally, keep an eye out for these other rules regarding equipment:

  • Common Equipment – upgradeable to level 18. Unlocked via upgrading the Blacksmith.
  • Epic Equipment – upgradeable to level 27. Unlocked during special events.
  • Some Equipment contain secondary effects like increasing DPS, recovering HP, increasing movement speed, etc.
  • Epic Hero Equipment – unlocked during special events in an upcoming update.

Overall, the new Hero Equipment includes:

NAMEHERORARITYACTIVE/PASSIVEABILITY
Barbarian PuppetBarbarian KingCommonActiveOverall – Summons Raged Barbarians Hero: Recovers HP Hero: Increases HP
Rage VialBarbarian KingCommonActiveOverall – Rages Barbarian King Hero: Increase damage Hero: Increase movement speed Hero: Recovers HP
Earthquake BootsBarbarian KingCommonActiveOverall – Earthquake damages Walls and Buildings Hero: Increase damage Hero: Increase HP
VampstacheBarbarian KingCommonPassiveHeals Barbarian King with each attack
Archer PuppetArcher QueenCommonActiveSummons Archers Hero: Recovers HP Hero: Increase DPS
Invisibility VialArcher QueenCommonActiveTurns Archer Queen invisible Hero: Increases damage Hero: Increases HP
Giant ArrowArcher QueenCommonActiveShoots giant arrow across enemy village Hero: Increase DPS Hero: Increase HP
Healer PuppetArcher QueenCommonActiveSummons Healers Hero: Self heals Hero: Increase HP
Eternal TomeGrand WardenCommonActiveGrand Warden and nearby units become immune to damage
Life GemGrand WardenCommonPassiveNearby units gain extra HP Hero: Increase DPS Hero: Increase HP
Healing TomeGrand WardenCommonActiveHeals Grand Warden and nearby friendly units Hero: Recover HP Hero: Increase HP
Rage GemGrand WardenCommonPassiveNearby friendly units do extra damage Hero: Increase DPS Hero: Increase attack speed
Royal GemRoyal ChampionCommonActiveHeals Royal Champion significantly Hero: Increase DPS Hero: Increase HP
Seeking ShieldRoyal ChampionCommonActiveThrows shield dealing dmg to multiple targets Hero: Increase HP

Look out for more Equipment in the future!

Lastly, the new update introduces a new troop and Hero pet. Firstly, the Root Rider, like the Hog Rider, focuses solely on defenses first. Her other stats include:

  • Favorite target: Defenses
  • Damage type: Single Target
  • Targets: Ground
  • Housing space: 20
  • Movement speed: 12
  • Training time: 3m 40s

Additionally, the new Hero pet, Spirit Fox, turns allies and itself invisible. Overall, it gives players a bit of defense by hiding from the enemy.

  • Favorite target: Within 4.5 tiles of Hero
  • Damage type: Single Target
  • Targets: Ground
  • Housing space: 20
  • Movement speed: 24

Lastly, the new update included several balance changes, available on the Patch Notes Page. Overall, this massive update feels like one of the biggest ones we've seen yet for CoC. We only hope to see updates of similar sizes in the future.

