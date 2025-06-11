The Chicago Cubs are heating up in June, and Tuesday’s 8-4 win over the Philadelphia Phillies spotlighted a much-needed breakout from Ian Happ. The veteran outfielder launched two home runs to power Chicago’s offense to the win, earning big praise from manager Craig Counsell afterward.

In a video shared by Marquee Sports Network on X (formerly known as Twitter), Counsell responded to Happ’s big game with a telling quote.

"I think we knew this was coming … and it's fun to see."

“I think we knew this was coming … and it’s fun to see.”

The Cubs skipper continued, noting that Happ's resurgence is exactly what defines a dangerous, balanced offense.

“Everyone had a lot of faith that this was coming… this is what makes a good team, a good offense. Ian can not be clicking, then get hot and win you a game.”

Happ’s power surge marked his 16th career multi-homer game, coming at a time when the Phillies vs. Cubs series is loaded with playoff implications. Happ finished 2-for-3 with two homers, three RBIs, and three runs scored. His sixth-inning blast put the Cubs ahead for good.

The Cubs' official social media account posted a replay of the second home run, capturing the energy of a turning point in the game. While Phillies rookie pitcher Mick Abel had dazzled in his first two starts, he struggled Tuesday and gave up three key long balls to Happ, Dansby Swanson, and Michael Busch.

Looking ahead, the NL Central standings show the Cubs atop the division at 41-26, 4.5 games ahead of the St. Louis Cardinals. With Ben Brown set to face Jesús Luzardo in the series finale, momentum is firmly on the Cubs' side.

Counsell’s “crystal ball” comment was more than a soundbite—it reflected a clubhouse confidence in Happ's role as a veteran anchor. If his bat stays hot, the Cubs could maintain their grip on first place and continue building one of the league's most consistent lineups.