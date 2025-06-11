Miami football scored a pair of recruiting wins for the Class of 2026 as Mario Cristobal looks to build this program into an ACC powerhouse. The third season under the Hurricanes' head coach was an encouraging one as he led the program to a 10-3 season. That being said, the year ended somewhat disappointingly as Miami had a prime opportunity to make it the College Football Playoff. Nevertheless, a late-season loss to Syracuse cost them that opportunity. Cristobal will look to take that next step in 2025, as he has in his first three years.

While the latest news does not affect the Hurricanes for this upcoming season, the program is gaining steam on the recruiting trail. According to On3 national recruiting/transfer portal reporter Hayes Fawcett, Miami football has received commitments from defensive lineman Tyson Bacon and interior offensive lineman Canon Pickett. Bacon chose Mario Cristobal's program over Georgia, Florida, and Ohio State, while Pickett committed over Florida and ACC foe Clemson.

Carson Beck will be relied upon heavily to continue the Hurricanes' positive momentum

There's a new quarterback in Coral Gables after Cam Ward went off to the NFL. Carson Beck is now under center at Miami football, and the former All-SEC quarterback has the talent to lead this program to its first College Football Playoff. Beck, however, cannot show the inconsistencies he did during his time with Georgia, especially out of the gates, because the Hurricanes have a formidable nonconference schedule in 2025.

Miami opens the season, reigniting an iconic rivalry with Notre Dame. The Fighting Irish, coming off an appearance in the National Championship game, will likely be favored in this Week 1 clash. A few weeks later, the Hurricanes will take on a Florida team that should be much better than the squad they took on in Gainesville last season.

The ACC slate is more forgiving with Clemson, which is projected to be the favorite in the conference, not on the slate. But SMU, which is coming off a shocking appearance in the playoff, will host Mario Cristobal's team later in the season.

Overall, Miami football are adding Tyson Bacon and Canon Pickett to what is now a top-10 2026 recruiting class. Cristobal has been well-known for his ability to recruit throughout his successful career, and that talent has paid dividends with this historic program. It's time to continue showing that fully realized potential on the field. This group has the upside to contend for a playoff spot.