The Marvel Tokon Fighting Souls Release Date has been announced, with a new trailer showing off gameplay and more. This 4v4 tag team fighter brings iconic Marvel heroes together with intense gameplay and a unique visual design. But when does it come out, and what systems will it arrive on? Let's find out!

Marvel Tokon Fighting Souls Release Date – 2026

💥 @PlayStation Studios, Arc System Works, and @MarvelGames assemble for 4v4 tag team fighter MARVEL Tōkon: Fighting Souls, launching 2026 on PS5 and PC! pic.twitter.com/St4130fZbP — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) June 4, 2025 Expand Tweet

The exact Marvel Tokon Fighting Souls Release Date has not yet been confirmed, though the game is set to release in 2026. The game will be available for pre-order on PlayStation 5 and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store. The developers did not unveil any details on pricing, pre-orders, or editions.

Marvel Tokon Fighting Souls Gameplay

Marvel Tokon Fighting Souls is a 4v4 tag team fighting game, which means you'll play with up to four characters in a match. However, according to the developers, Fighting Souls' gameplay is built so that you only need to “master one character”. And speaking of characters, you'll have access to many classic Marvel characters like Captain America, Spider-Man, Iron Man, Dr. Doom, and much more.

Each character also has their own unique design just for Fighting Souls. But even more-so, these characters will all have unique gameplay styles, making them all worth trying out. They all possess their own Ultimate Skills, along with Normal, Special, and Unique attacks for you to use to your advantage. And as a tag-team fighter, you'll be able to switch between characters, letting them aid you during the process.

Fight across multiple stages all inspired by the Marvel Universe. From New York City to places out of this world, Fighting Souls features different arenas brimming with Easter Eggs and references. Each stage also features multiple areas, making each map feel expansive.

With a 4v4 tag-team structure, players can mix-and-match different team compositions to create their ideal setup. Experiment with different characters, or just rock with your favorite Marvel heroes!

Marvel Tokon Fighting Souls Story

At the time of writing, we do not know if Fighting Souls features a story (or, Campaign) mode. However, stay tuned for more details on the game leading up to its launch. We look forward to hearing more.

Overall, that includes everything we know about the Marvel Tokon Fighting Souls Release Date so far. We look forward to hearing more as we approach the game's launch in 2026!

