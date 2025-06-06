We've got the Indiana Pacers vs. Oklahoma City Thunder NBA Finals Game 2 Results according to NBA 2K25 to see who the game thinks will win. The Pacers won Game 1 after coming back in the second half as Tyrese Haliburton made the game winning shot with 0.3 seconds left. The Thunder failed to maintain a double digit lead at half, and are hoping to win at least one game at home before hitting the road. The series is still young, and both teams still have a shot to win it all. But for now, we just want to see who 2K thinks will win.

Who wins Pacers vs. Thunder NBA Finals Game 2 according to NBA 2K25?

According to our NBA 2K25 simulation, the Oklahoma City Thunder will defeat the Indiana Pacers in Game 2 of the NBA Finals, 119-97. Despite the Pacers pulling off an impressive win in Game 1, 2K25 is doubling down and projecting the Thunder to win once again. No comebacks this time, as OKC fought with vengeance to tie the series back up.

The Pacers trailed at the half again, but unlike Game 1, they failed to turn the tide in the third. The Thunder took an 18 points lead by the end of the third, and extended that to 24 throughout the fourth.

TEAM Quarter 1 Quarter 2 Quarter 3 Quarter 4 FINAL IND 27 21 24 25 97 OKC 29 26 35 29 119

OKC's offense rallied behind Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who scored 49 points in the win. Additionally, he earned three rebounds, eight assists, and two steals. The Thunder earned a jaw-dropping 13 steals in the win, with SGA, Alex Caruso, Jalen Williams, Chet Holmgren, and Luguentz Dort all earning two each. Overall, a strong defensive performance earned the Thunder their first win of the series.

Tyrese Haliburton earned 34 points in the win, along with nine rebounds and four assists. Benedict Mathurin added another 26 points while earning one rebound and two assists. But besides them and Pascal Siakam, nobody else scored even 10 points in the loss. Despite having roughly five more minutes of possession time, Indiana just failed to put up more points.

Two factors played a key role in this game. Firstly, the Thunder scored 27 points off turnovers, compared to the Pacers' 9. Additionally, Indiana attempted 32 three-point shots, converting only 38% of them. OKC only attempted 18 three-pointers, but converted 55% of their Field Goal attempts.

Additionally, check out some of the game stats from our Pacers vs. Thunder Game 2 Results:

Pacers STAT Thunder 35/80 (44%) Field Goals 46/83 (55%) 12/32 (38%) Three Pointers 9/18 (50%) 15/20 (75%) Free Throws 18/23 (78%) 9 Offensive Rebounds 7 35 Defensive Rebounds 41 6 Steals 13 0 Blocks 0 14 (9) Turnovers (Points Off) 7 (27) 13 Team Fouls 11

4 Biggest Lead 24 26:15 Time of Possession 21:43

With the win, the Thunder tie the series up before heading to Indiana.

Ideally, they would've wanted to win both home games, but tying the series up at least balances everything out. The Thunder proved their capable of starting strong in this series. The main key is to just maintain that lead, and avoid disasters like their Game 1 loss. We'll see if the Thunder can use this win as motivation to propel ahead in the series.

Meanwhile, the Pacers lose Game 1, but they've managed to win at least one game on the road before heading back home.

Indiana has proven they can keep up with the Thunder's high-powered offense. But they need to be the ones starting strong for once if they win to wish this series. Not every win will be a comeback, and you really don't want to be playing from behind all the time. We'll see if they can make the proper adjustments when they head back home.

The series heads to Indiana for Games 3 & 4, before heading back to OKC for Game 5. However, should the Pacers win Game 2 in real life, there's the possibility they could end the series back at home, preventing a Game 5 in the first place. But we don't think the Thunder will let that happen, as we look forward to seeing the real results this weekend!

That wraps up our Pacers vs. Thunder Game 2 results according to NBA 2K25. We hope you enjoyed our simulation. These sims also provide a way for us to improve these predictions by experimenting with CPU sliders. We're always looking for ways to improve, but you can never truly predict what's going to happen. This postseason in particular has been one full of exciting moments and surprises.

