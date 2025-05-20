The Rainbow Six Siege X Release Date arrives soon, with massive gameplay overhauls, new maps and modes, a 10 year RoadMap, and much more. Siege X also brings big changes to destructible environments, rappelling, and much more. Furthermore, Siege players on PC can dive into the PC Test Server this week, giving them a glimpse of what's to come. Without further ado, let's take a look at the Rainbow Six Siege X Release Date.
Rainbow Six Siege X Release Date – June 10th, 2025
The Rainbow Six Siege X Release Date is Tuesday, June 10th, 2025. It will be available for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC. Furthermore, PC Players who already own a copy of the game may participate in the PC Test Server, which begins on May 20th, 2025. Rainbow Six Siege X is developed by Ubisoft Montreal.
Furthermore, Rainbow Six Siege X will be free-to-play, allowing you to do the following things at no cost:
- Access to Standard, Quick Play, and Dual Front modes
- Access to 26 Operators
But if you purchase the game, you'll have access to more operators, ranked mode, and an increased level cap (up to 50). If you already purchased Rainbow Six Siege before X's release, you maintain access to all modes like Ranked. Furthermore, your progression does carry over.
- A new Operator (Rauora)
- Reputation System
- Binary Hardening Upgrade To Anti-Cheat Technology
- New Matchmaking System based on server request volume. Overall, it ensures better matchmaking during peak hours
- Hereford Base, Plane, Yacht, and Favela Maps added to Map Training Playlist
Season 2 – Operation Daybreak (June 2025
- Launch of Siege X
- Veteran Rewards
- Return of Unranked Mode
- Improved Audio, Menu UI, and Esports Tab
- Operator Banter & Skill Decay mechanic
- Clash Rework
- Showdown 2 Limited Time Event, Siege Cup Update & More
- Anti-Toxicity Updates & Operator Balance Changes
- Electricity rework (Slows down Operators but no longer damages them)
- Improvements to Player Movement, Career Stats Tracker, and Battle Pass
- Replacement of Versus AI with Enlisted & Field Training to support newcomers
- Additionally, Season 1 of Siege X adds Newcomer challenges and New Clearance Level System
Rainbow Six Siege X Season 3 – Name and Release TBA
- New Operator + Weapon
- New Assignment to Dual Front + two operator rotations
- More Modernized Maps
- New In-Game Events
- Siege Cup Takes place every weekend
- Anti-Toxicity Updates
- Operator Balance & Esports tab update
Season 4 – Name and Release TBA
- Attack Operator Remaster
- Cross-Operator Weapon
- Updates to Dual Front
- Reworked and Modernized Map
- Furthermore, Theme Park and Skyscraper will receive modernized maps
- Improvements to Matchmaking
- New Testing Grounds Playlist
- 10-Year Anniversary Event + Other In-Game Event
- Anti-Toxicity Updates
- Operator Balance & Esports tab update
- Adding AI Allies to Enlisted and Field Training
- Mini Map Training Playlist
- Addition of moving defender targets in Target Drill
Overall, that includes everything you need to know about the Rainbow Six Siege X Release Date. We look forward to seeing the next evolution in Rainbow Six Siege, which initially released 10 years ago. It's crazy to see how much the game has grown so far. And with a free-to-play option, players now have a chance to try the game out before spending their hard-earned cash. We'll see you there when the action happens this June!