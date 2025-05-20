The Rainbow Six Siege X Release Date arrives soon, with massive gameplay overhauls, new maps and modes, a 10 year RoadMap, and much more. Siege X also brings big changes to destructible environments, rappelling, and much more. Furthermore, Siege players on PC can dive into the PC Test Server this week, giving them a glimpse of what's to come. Without further ado, let's take a look at the Rainbow Six Siege X Release Date.

Rainbow Six Siege X Release Date – June 10th, 2025

The Rainbow Six Siege X Release Date is Tuesday, June 10th, 2025. It will be available for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC. Furthermore, PC Players who already own a copy of the game may participate in the PC Test Server, which begins on May 20th, 2025. Rainbow Six Siege X is developed by Ubisoft Montreal.

Furthermore, Rainbow Six Siege X will be free-to-play, allowing you to do the following things at no cost:

Access to Standard, Quick Play, and Dual Front modes

Access to 26 Operators

But if you purchase the game, you'll have access to more operators, ranked mode, and an increased level cap (up to 50). If you already purchased Rainbow Six Siege before X's release, you maintain access to all modes like Ranked. Furthermore, your progression does carry over.

Rainbow Six Siege X Gameplay

Rainbow Six Siege X brings the familiar gameplay experience fans of the game have come to love over the years. And with each season, Ubisoft plans to implement more improvements to gameplay, the community, and more.

Some of the biggest changes at launch include a new 6v6 mode “Dual Front”. This mode adds in-game events, respawns, and more on a brand new map. Your overall goal will be to defend different sectors, using your operator's special abilities to give your team the edge.

Furthermore, when Siege X launches, Clubhouse, Chalet, Border, Bank, and Kafe will all be modernized. Additionally, the developers added new destructible ingredients like pipes, metal detectors, and fire extinguishers. You'll also see advancements to the rappel system, allowing for horizontal movement around buildings.

Additionally, Siege X adds a new Pick & Ban system. As the name suggests, players can ban one operator (up to six total), forcing the enemy to try new operators and compositions. Once the team roles swap, the Operator then becomes unbanned.

Siege X comes with many other improvements like an upgraded Communication Wheel. And throughout the year, players will get new content all across the board. Here's a look at the Year 10 Roadmap for Siege X:

Season 1 – Operation Prep Phase (March 2025)

Overall, Season 1 of Siege X adds:

A new Operator (Rauora)

Reputation System

Binary Hardening Upgrade To Anti-Cheat Technology

New Matchmaking System based on server request volume. Overall, it ensures better matchmaking during peak hours

Hereford Base, Plane, Yacht, and Favela Maps added to Map Training Playlist

Season 2 – Operation Daybreak (June 2025

Launch of Siege X

Veteran Rewards

Return of Unranked Mode

Improved Audio, Menu UI, and Esports Tab

Operator Banter & Skill Decay mechanic

Clash Rework

Showdown 2 Limited Time Event, Siege Cup Update & More

Anti-Toxicity Updates & Operator Balance Changes

Electricity rework (Slows down Operators but no longer damages them)

Improvements to Player Movement, Career Stats Tracker, and Battle Pass

Replacement of Versus AI with Enlisted & Field Training to support newcomers Additionally, Season 1 of Siege X adds Newcomer challenges and New Clearance Level System



Rainbow Six Siege X Season 3 – Name and Release TBA

New Operator + Weapon

New Assignment to Dual Front + two operator rotations

More Modernized Maps

New In-Game Events

New In-Game Events

Siege Cup Takes place every weekend

Anti-Toxicity Updates

Operator Balance & Esports tab update

Season 4 – Name and Release TBA

Attack Operator Remaster

Cross-Operator Weapon

Updates to Dual Front

Reworked and Modernized Map

Improvements to Matchmaking

New Testing Grounds Playlist

10-Year Anniversary Event + Other In-Game Event

Anti-Toxicity Updates

Operator Balance & Esports tab update

Adding AI Allies to Enlisted and Field Training

Mini Map Training Playlist

Addition of moving defender targets in Target Drill

Overall, that includes everything you need to know about the Rainbow Six Siege X Release Date. We look forward to seeing the next evolution in Rainbow Six Siege, which initially released 10 years ago. It's crazy to see how much the game has grown so far. And with a free-to-play option, players now have a chance to try the game out before spending their hard-earned cash. We'll see you there when the action happens this June!