The Michigan football team had a very important visitor on campus over the weekend as five-star offensive tackle Felix Ojo was on his official visit. Ojo is one of the best players in the entire 2026 recruiting class, and there are a few top programs still vying for his commitment. Oklahoma was supposed to be one of those teams, but Ojo cancelled his official visit with the Sooners after his trip to Ann Arbor.

“NEWS: Five-Star OT Felix Ojo will no longer take an Official Visit to Oklahoma, he tells me for @on3recruits,” Hayes Fawcett said in a post. “The No. 6 Recruit in the ‘26 Class was scheduled to visit the Sooners June 20th.”

It definitely feels like a good sign for the Michigan football team that Felix Ojo cancelled this official visit after visiting with the Wolverines. He did visit some other top programs before going to Ann Arbor, however, so nothing is set in stone.

Texas and Ohio State seem to be the two biggest threats to Michigan in the recruitment of this Texas native. It’s going to be a tight race, but Ojo is nearing a decision.

“Not needed,” Ojo said of his scheduled Oklahoma visit. “Nearing my decision a lot sooner than later.”

It’s unclear when exactly we will hear a decision, but this would be a massive pickup for the Michigan football team.

Ojo is a five-star recruit, according to 247Sports. He is the #5 overall player in the 2026 class, the #1 OT and the #2 player in the state of Texas. Ojo currently attends Lake Ridge High School in Mansfield, TX. Taking this five-star out of Texas’ backyard will be tough for Michigan.

“Tall offensive tackle prospect who's very young for his recruiting class with a July DOB,” Ojo’s scouting report reads. “Verified at 6-foot-6, 272 pounds post-junior season with adequate length numbers in arm (33 5/8) and wingspan (81 1/2). Owns a lean, athletic look and plays with impressive functional athleticism and movement ability. Live evaluation during 2025 Navy Army All-American Bowl revealed a consistent mean streak in pads. Stood out physically, athletically, and in field demeanor despite being among the youngest competitors in the event.”

It’s hard to find a better high school prospect than Ojo. If Michigan lands a commitment, it is getting a player that should go on to make a major impact in the program, and a player that has great pro potential.

“Hand placement/technique have improved from sophomore to junior year, along with ability to stand up to POA strength,” the scouting report continues. “Gets good extension and uses length to his advantage. Still developing consistent pop; can be grabby, but looks to finish with authority. Plays upright at times and can show more frequent bend ability. Will continue to bulk given immense frame potential. Bolsters athletic profile with discus reps. Capacities for strength and power are high given excellent physical tools and relative youth. Looks like one of the top OT prospects in the 2026 class with potential to become a multi-year high-major tackle with ample pro potential.”

It shouldn’t be long before we hear a decision from Felix Ojo, and he could end up being the highlight of the 2026 Michigan football recruiting class.