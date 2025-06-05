The Marvel Tokon Fighting Souls Roster features many classic Marvel characters for you to use in the upcoming 4v4 tag team fighting game. While obvious entries like Captain America will be there, the game features other well-known characters from the Marvel Universe. But who exactly can you play as in Fighting Souls. We compiled a list of all confirmed fighters so far in the Marvel Tokon Fighting Souls roster so far.

All Confirmed Marvel Tokon Fighting Souls Characters So Far

Overall, the following characters are confirmed to be in Marvel Tokon Fighting Souls roster:

Captain America

Iron Man

Spider-Man

Star-Lord

Doctor Doom

Ghost Rider

Storm

Ms. Marvel

Overall, that includes all known fighters in the Marvel Tokon Fighting Souls roster so far. Over time, we expect to hear about more characters, but this starting eight seems pretty good so far. Spider-Man, Iron Man, and Captain America seem like obvious choices, and Doctor Doom makes sense, considering his upcoming appearance in the MCU.

While not confirmed, we hope (and somewhat expect) to see other core Marvel heroes like Thor and Hulk, and perhaps villains like Venom or Loki. And with Star-Lord in the game, it's possible we could see other members of his crew, if not other Guardians of the Galaxy characters.

Storm's appearance suggests we could see other X-Men characters. We'd love to see characters like Wolverine or Magneto, but there's a lot of characters from the franchise.Doctor Doom, on the other hand, has us thinking we'll see some (if not, all) of the Fantastic Four.

Ghost Rider seems like a complete wildcard and we're all for it. The only thing that would make his appearance better is if they somehow added Nicolas Cage's voice into the game. Jokes aside, we wonder if the developers plan on adding characters from his respective franchise.

Perhaps my biggest question is Deadpool. Considering the character's violently graphic nature, the chances of him appearing in the game seem slim. But you never know if Arc decides to put him in while slapping some restrictions on his antics. So for now, we're leaning on the idea that he probably won't appear in the game.

