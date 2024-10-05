Clayton Kershaw to miss entire Dodgers postseason

If the Los Angeles Dodgers are to return to World Series glory, they'll have to do so without a key member of their pitching staff. On Saturday afternoon, the Dodgers announced that Clayton Kershaw would be unavailable for the entirety of the postseason.

Kershaw has been dealing with a bone spur in his toe since late August and was not included in the Dodgers' official 26-man roster for the National League Division Series.

Earlier in the week, Dodgers general manager Brandon Gomes indicated that Kershaw wasn't any closer to a comeback on the mound, via Newsweek.

“We will continue to see how he is progressing,” Gomes said Wednesday. “I think we all know [Kershaw], if it gets to a point where he feels like he can go, we'll go, but currently he isn't any closer.”

The Dodgers begin the NLDS on Saturday evening against the San Diego Padres at Dodger Stadium.

Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw has been absent since late August

Kershaw departed his most recent start on August 30 and hasn't appeared in game action since then.

Late in September, Kershaw expressed hope that he'd be able to return and participate in the postseason, a wish that will now go unfulfilled, via ESPN.

“I'm not giving up,” Kershaw said. “I'm going to keep trying every day. Maybe it'll feel better one day. I'm just waiting for that day to happen.”

“There's only a percentage I can throw without other stuff starting to bother me because I'm throwing differently,” Kershaw said. “Whenever my toe feels better, I'm confident that I'll be good.”