The Tigers made a statement with their stunning victory over North Carolina.

The Clemson basketball program pulled off a major ACC upset against the North Carolina Tarheels in Chapel Hill Tuesday night. The Tigers were able to tame Armando Bacot and company off an impressive team effort. Thus, fans on social media are having intense reactions.

The Tigers are on high alert after their statement win

Clemson's 90-86 victory over North Carolina has X users going crazy:

CLEMSON TAKES DOWN NO. 3 NORTH CAROLINA IN CHAPEL HILL 😱 pic.twitter.com/G2Nj164ihW — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) February 7, 2024

Bacot: “The ACC runs through me..”

Clemson: pic.twitter.com/y6xBSlccu5 — Kaitlin Tomassoni (@ktomassoni1) February 7, 2024

CLEMSON SHOCKS NO. 3 UNC 😱 The Tigers win in Chapel Hill for the second time EVER 🐅 pic.twitter.com/Q9Sd3J1ygR — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) February 7, 2024

As seen, Clemson's win over the third-ranked Tarheeels basketball squad was their second-ever win in Chapel Hill, per NCAA March Madness. The team accomplished their historical feat after a stout performance from their starters.

Senior forward PJ Hall led the way with 25 points, nine rebounds, and three assists. Meanwhile, Joseph Girard III chipped 21 points, three assists, and six rebounds while Ian Schieffelin had 14 point-double double.

Moreover, Chase Hunter won the guard matchup over North Carolina freshman Elliot Cadeau. The Tarheels received standout efforts from seniors Armando Bacot and RJ Davis. Bacot ended the night with 24 points and 13 rebounds, and Davis contributed 22 points, five assists, and four rebounds.

Clemson's statement win shows the ACC is wide open for the taking. The Tigers improved their record to 15-7 and now sit eighth in the conference standings. Perhaps their upset will give them momentum going into the latter half of the season.

North Carolina's loss is stunning, but there is still plenty of basketball left to be played. The Tarheels will have to keep their wits about them for their upcoming string of conference matchups.

The Clemson basketball team next takes the court against the Syracuse Orange on Saturday, Feb. 10th.